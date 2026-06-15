- More
'Last year was super frustrating but this is a different kettle of fish - he gives us a great chance'
Tom Marquand tells Andrew Dietz about his Royal Ascot highs and lows - and his big hope for the week
Tom Marquand has a tendency to save the best for last. In a near 12-year career during which he has propelled himself into the elite band of riders, the overwhelming majority of his most lauded victories have been achieved at the end of the season.
The 28-year-old's two Classic wins have come in the St Leger and he has shown that autumn is his time of year with multiple Group 1 strikes on British Champions Day, at the Irish Champions Festival and the Arc meeting in Paris.
That is not to say he has been cold in the summer – eight Royal Ascot successes, all in the last six years, are evidence of that – but with the exception of Porta Fortuna's Coronation victory two years ago, the feature races at the biggest meeting of the year have eluded him.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inInterviews
Last updated
- 'We went down to 30 horses, nothing was going right and I felt I was wasting my life - but now I use that dark time as fuel'
- 'The Derby is now under threat - and anyone who doesn't think Ballydoyle's domination is a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive'
- ‘The lowest point was working hard and seeing others achieve when I wasn’t - I just hoped my day would come’
- 'We lived in a mobile home for 20 years and you'd dread walking into the yard - but luckily our owners bought into the dream'
- 'People think I say things to boost up horses. I don't. Ever. I only say what I think at the time. Maybe I'm a bit of a dreamer'
- 'We went down to 30 horses, nothing was going right and I felt I was wasting my life - but now I use that dark time as fuel'
- 'The Derby is now under threat - and anyone who doesn't think Ballydoyle's domination is a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive'
- ‘The lowest point was working hard and seeing others achieve when I wasn’t - I just hoped my day would come’
- 'We lived in a mobile home for 20 years and you'd dread walking into the yard - but luckily our owners bought into the dream'
- 'People think I say things to boost up horses. I don't. Ever. I only say what I think at the time. Maybe I'm a bit of a dreamer'