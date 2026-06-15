'Last year was super frustrating but this is a different kettle of fish - he gives us a great chance'

Tom Marquand has a tendency to save the best for last. In a near 12-year career during which he has propelled himself into the elite band of riders, the overwhelming majority of his most lauded victories have been achieved at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old's two Classic wins have come in the St Leger and he has shown that autumn is his time of year with multiple Group 1 strikes on British Champions Day, at the Irish Champions Festival and the Arc meeting in Paris.

That is not to say he has been cold in the summer – eight Royal Ascot successes, all in the last six years, are evidence of that – but with the exception of Porta Fortuna's Coronation victory two years ago, the feature races at the biggest meeting of the year have eluded him.