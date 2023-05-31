Racing Post logo
InterviewJessica Harrington
premium

Jessica Harrington: 'I'm terrified that if I suddenly feel sorry for myself this thing will take advantage of that'

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Jessica Harrington with her Derby runner Sprewell
Jessica Harrington with her Derby runner Sprewell

Jessica Harrington is imagining what it would be like to win the Derby. "It would be magic, wouldn't it? It's what everyone dreams of. Everyone wants to win the Gold Cup, the Grand National and the Derby. Those are the three iconic races."

She already has one leg of that treble up thanks to Sizing John in the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup and would have two of the three only for that terrier Tiger Roll, who fought off Magic Of Light in the National of 2019. Now she has her first proper shot at winning a Derby with Sprewell, a winner of the same Leopardstown trial as Sinndar, Galileo and High Chaparral. He won it by a lot further than any of those did too.

More on Sprewell in a moment. The perfect gentleman, apparently; the colt that is, not your correspondent.

Published on 31 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 31 May 2023
icon
