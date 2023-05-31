Jessica Harrington: 'I'm terrified that if I suddenly feel sorry for myself this thing will take advantage of that'

Jessica Harrington is imagining what it would be like to win the Derby. "It would be magic, wouldn't it? It's what everyone dreams of. Everyone wants to win the Gold Cup, the Grand National and the Derby. Those are the three iconic races."

She already has one leg of that treble up thanks to Sizing John in the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup and would have two of the three only for that terrier Tiger Roll, who fought off Magic Of Light in the National of 2019. Now she has her first proper shot at winning a Derby with Sprewell, a winner of the same Leopardstown trial as Sinndar, Galileo and High Chaparral. He won it by a lot further than any of those did too.

More on Sprewell in a moment. The perfect gentleman, apparently; the colt that is, not your correspondent.