‘It’s hard when you get into riding bad horses, not making any money - something had to change’

The sleepy coastal village of Rathmullan on the northern tip of Ireland is an improbable hotbed of riding talent.

Oisin Orr is one of a handful of Donegal jockeys to have grown up riding on the local beach, kicking up sand alongside Dylan Browne McMonagle, Luke McAteer and his brother Conor.

"There have been a few of us who went to school together who have gone on to be jockeys," says Orr. "I don't think there's much else to do around there – that could be one of the reasons."