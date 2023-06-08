Racing Post logo
InterviewJulie Camacho and Steve Brown
premium

'It's been a long, slow road and you question why you do it - but it's not fantasy this horse could win a Group 1'

Julie Camacho and Steve Brown talk to Jonathan Harding about their Royal Ascot hope Shaquille

author image
Jonathan HardingReporter
Julie Camacho: trainer of Shaquille on the gallops at Malton with her husband Steve Brown
Julie Camacho: trainer of Shaquille on the gallops at Malton with her husband Steve BrownCredit: Edward Whitaker

Many Classic winners have been trained in the historic racing towns of Norton and Malton over the centuries but few horses will have made a more sizeable and unexpected impact on one yard than Judicial. 

When the quirky sprinter arrived at Star Cottage in 2015, the husband-and-wife team of Julie Camacho and Steve Brown had 20 horses in training and in nearly 20 years had never sent out more than 12 winners in a season, but they now have 60 horses in their care and last year smashed their personal best return with 47 winners.

Camacho and Brown give much of the credit for that rise to the long-time flagbearer who was cast aside by Roger Charlton as a bit of a tearaway before being transformed into a multiple Group and Listed winner. However, we are in this quiet corner of Malton to see their next sprinting star Shaquille, who became a leading contender for this month's Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot with his victory in the Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury.

Published on 8 June 2023
