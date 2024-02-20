Racing Post logo
FeatureLatenightpass
premium

'It's a fantasy world - he's my little homebred and he'll be running in the National. It makes me feel sick'

Carl Evans talks to the connections of leading Grand National hope Latenightpass

author image
Carl EvansPoint-to-point expert
Tony and Pippa Ellis with son Tom and daughter-in-law Gina Andrews after Latenightpass's win at Cheltenham in 2019
Tony and Pippa Ellis with son Tom and daughter-in-law Gina Andrews after Latenightpass's win at Cheltenham in 2019

Every Grand National runner has a good back story, but there is a clear fairytale horse among this year’s entries – one from Britain’s point-to-point fields.

Latenightpass might be trained by Dan Skelton, who took over the reins this season, but having been created, formed, chiselled and polished by the Ellis family of Marton in Warwickshire - arable farmers Tony and Pippa, and their children Tom and Laura – he is the best National story from the world of British point-to-pointing since legendary hunter chaser Double Silk rolled off the Mendip Hills and started 6-1 second favourite 30 years ago. Furthermore, he is partnered by the most successful female amateur in history, Gina Andrews, who will be having her first ride in the great race.

Pippa Ellis bred Latenightpass and four further foals from the difficult breeder Latenightdip, a “cranky mare” who could be so scatty she was occasionally ridden around the farm in the dark but did win three point-to-points under her son Tom.

