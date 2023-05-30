Racing Post logo
Interview
premium

'I'm sure it won't be long before Thady kicks me off the ticket - I don't want him talking to Charlie Johnston!'

John and Thady Gosden talk to Peter Thomas about Classic ambitions, father-son relations and the global reach of Group 1 racing

author image
Peter ThomasRacing Writer of the Year
John and Thady Gosden, licence holders at Clarehaven Stables, on Newmarket's Warren Hill
John and Thady Gosden: successful alliance now in its third seasonCredit: Edward Whitaker

It's a sunny spring morning in Newmarket and there's even a sense that summer is about to buck its ideas up and spare us the agonising wait. It's what Thady Gosden calls the "three-day sweet spot", when everybody in Newmarket is happy that there has been neither too much rain, nor too little, the ground has some justifiable 'good' in it and all is right with the world.

It won't last, we know that, but if there's one time of the year when we want a guaranteed place in the sun for racing, it's surely right now.

"We had spring in February and it all warmed up and we thought it was marvellous, but the whole of March and April was cold and wet, we were training on all-weathers and then running in heavy ground," recalls John Gosden, acknowledging that he and his colleagues, with their meteorological obsession, are "just like farmers", but unable to help himself.

Published on 30 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 30 May 2023
icon
