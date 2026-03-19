- More
'If I'm still blubbing about another Cheltenham Festival winner in 30 years' time, I'll be very happy!'
Peter Thomas talks to 'new' training partners Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls after last week's victory for White Noise
Winning at the Cheltenham Festival takes a lot out of a horse. You don't come out on top at the most fiercely contested meeting in jump racing without mining the utmost depths, and the effort is sure to take a toll.
Except that nobody seems to have told White Noise. Having prevailed in a driving finish to the Mares' Novices' Hurdle last week, the poor thing might have been expected to be a little below par for a while, a bit listless. Time to leave well alone and plan for the autumn, perhaps.
Well, at the top of a sunny and windy wold at Thorndale Farm in Andoversford, the strapping creature reveals herself to be anything but spent. She's had her gentle canter up the all-weather and is now being asked to stand still for the nice man from the Racing Post with his camera, and she's suggesting in no uncertain terms that what she'd rather be doing is devouring the hill again with rather more ferocity.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inInterviews
Last updated
- 'I enjoy making money and it's so easy to do, all you need is a brain' - the gospel according to Saint Mick
- 'I know what it's like to have disaster strike at the wrong time - but Tuesday has always been my day'
- 'It would be nice to win a Champion Hurdle without all the drama - so bring it on!'
- 'I haven't lost that positivity - we've been doing it right for a long time and we're nowhere near stopping, that's for sure'
- 'Horses like him are rare but it's quite nerve-racking - it's the Cheltenham Gold Cup, after all'
- 'I enjoy making money and it's so easy to do, all you need is a brain' - the gospel according to Saint Mick
- 'I know what it's like to have disaster strike at the wrong time - but Tuesday has always been my day'
- 'It would be nice to win a Champion Hurdle without all the drama - so bring it on!'
- 'I haven't lost that positivity - we've been doing it right for a long time and we're nowhere near stopping, that's for sure'
- 'Horses like him are rare but it's quite nerve-racking - it's the Cheltenham Gold Cup, after all'