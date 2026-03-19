'If I'm still blubbing about another Cheltenham Festival winner in 30 years' time, I'll be very happy!'

Winning at the Cheltenham Festival takes a lot out of a horse. You don't come out on top at the most fiercely contested meeting in jump racing without mining the utmost depths, and the effort is sure to take a toll.

Except that nobody seems to have told White Noise. Having prevailed in a driving finish to the Mares' Novices' Hurdle last week, the poor thing might have been expected to be a little below par for a while, a bit listless. Time to leave well alone and plan for the autumn, perhaps.

Well, at the top of a sunny and windy wold at Thorndale Farm in Andoversford, the strapping creature reveals herself to be anything but spent. She's had her gentle canter up the all-weather and is now being asked to stand still for the nice man from the Racing Post with his camera, and she's suggesting in no uncertain terms that what she'd rather be doing is devouring the hill again with rather more ferocity.