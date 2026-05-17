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InterviewTerry Kent
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'I'd done all the other jobs in racing' - meet the East End boy who began training at 53 and is making a mighty fist of it

Trainer Terry 'TJ' Kent tells Lewis Porteous what it has been like going from able deputy to the one calling the shots

TJ Kent:
TJ Kent: "We're in the shop window now and it's our chance to try and push on"Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The training fraternity in Britain might be getting younger, but Terry 'TJ' Kent is proving that there is no substitute for experience as his burgeoning stable continues to make progress in Newmarket. 

Kent's roots in the sport are entwined with a past generation of trainers, including Michael Jarvis, Ben Hanbury, Geoff Wragg, Julie Cecil and David Loder. Name a job in a racing yard and he has done it, so for all that the 59-year-old might have joined the training ranks later than some, he could not be better equipped. 

"I'd done all the other jobs and this was the last one left in racing to have a go at on my own," he says. 

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