Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewJack Gilligan
premium

'I was riding against the best in America, now I've come back and it's tricky - but I'm not here to fart about'

Jack Gilligan tells Lewis Porteous about his American adventure, serious injuries and rebuilding his riding career

Jack Gilligan:
Jack Gilligan: "I feel proud of myself that I managed to get the weight off"Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Newmarket might sound like a bit of a comedown for someone who spent the best part of a decade regularly riding beneath the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs, but returning home has never felt so right as far as 29-year-old Jack Gilligan is concerned. 

Flat racing's headquarters was simply the norm growing up, but absence has made him love it more and he has no trouble acknowledging the town's unique charm now. 

"It was a breath of fresh air coming back here," says Gilligan. "America doesn't have the facilities they have here and I've got a new-found appreciation for Newmarket. It's so beautiful – it's like paradise." 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inInterviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inInterviews
more inInterviews