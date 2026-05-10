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'I was riding against the best in America, now I've come back and it's tricky - but I'm not here to fart about'
Jack Gilligan tells Lewis Porteous about his American adventure, serious injuries and rebuilding his riding career
Newmarket might sound like a bit of a comedown for someone who spent the best part of a decade regularly riding beneath the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs, but returning home has never felt so right as far as 29-year-old Jack Gilligan is concerned.
Flat racing's headquarters was simply the norm growing up, but absence has made him love it more and he has no trouble acknowledging the town's unique charm now.
"It was a breath of fresh air coming back here," says Gilligan. "America doesn't have the facilities they have here and I've got a new-found appreciation for Newmarket. It's so beautiful – it's like paradise."
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