Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 RedcarHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 RedcarHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewHarry Davies
premium

'It was the best time of my life' – Harry Davies on Newmarket, growing up fast and chasing his dream

Jonathan Harding talks to rising star Harry Davies following back-to-back Chester Cup successes

author image
Reporter of the year
Harry Davies: landed his second Chester Cup this month
Harry Davies: landed his second Chester Cup this monthCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Many young jockeys flock to Newmarket in search of fame and fortune. Harry Davies has done things in reverse.

The 20-year-old is thriving following his return to the area after serving his apprenticeship with Andrew Balding, but is very much a product of the famous racing town. 

Proof of this can be found at Newmarket Academy, which proudly displays framed photos of some of its most successful alumni to inspire the next generation. Unsurprisingly, Davies is winning the battle for wall space as one of the rising stars of the jockey ranks, and more room will surely be required after his back-to-back Chester Cup successes on Zoffee and East India Dock. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inInterviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inInterviews
more inInterviews