'It was the best time of my life' – Harry Davies on Newmarket, growing up fast and chasing his dream
Jonathan Harding talks to rising star Harry Davies following back-to-back Chester Cup successes
Many young jockeys flock to Newmarket in search of fame and fortune. Harry Davies has done things in reverse.
The 20-year-old is thriving following his return to the area after serving his apprenticeship with Andrew Balding, but is very much a product of the famous racing town.
Proof of this can be found at Newmarket Academy, which proudly displays framed photos of some of its most successful alumni to inspire the next generation. Unsurprisingly, Davies is winning the battle for wall space as one of the rising stars of the jockey ranks, and more room will surely be required after his back-to-back Chester Cup successes on Zoffee and East India Dock.
