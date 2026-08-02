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InterviewKayleigh Williams
premium

'I hid myself away as I was embarrassed' - meet the woman who slimmed down from 18st to become a winning jockey

Andrew Dietz talks to the remarkable Kayleigh Williams

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Kayleigh Williams: amateur rider making a fresh start at Jim Goldie's yard in Scotland
Kayleigh Williams: amateur rider making a fresh start at Jim Goldie's yard in ScotlandCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

A first ride is a momentous occasion for any jockey. It is the reward for years of hard work, a token of trust and the realisation of a dream.

For the overwhelming majority, it passes in a blur: the pre-race nerves, the adrenaline of the race and the relief when it is over, all accompanied by the belief it will go better next time.

The odd lucky jockey has an altogether different experience. Winning was the last thing on Kayleigh Williams' mind as she made her racecourse debut at Hamilton on a sunny Wednesday evening in June. Yet aboard Doon The Glen in an amateur riders' handicap, that is exactly what she achieved.

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