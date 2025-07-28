This interview was first published on January 23, 2022 and has been made free to read following the news of Edward O'Grady's death at the age of 75.

You can still hear the engine of the car you've just alighted whirring to its rest when Edward O'Grady gently growls across at you from the threshold of his rustic Ballynonty home.

"Now, this ain't an obituary, pal," is the first volley he pitches in from 20 paces. "We're moving forward here – have no doubts about that!"

On Thursday at Gowran Park, O'Grady will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his first winner, Vibrax, who was ridden to victory in a handicap hurdle by his similarly esteemed cousin Timmy Hyde.

The landmark is what has brought the Racing Post deep into rural Tipperary, but the jump racing colossus who bestrode the sport's highest echelon for 30 years is keen to lay down the terms of engagement early. He isn't giving up the ghost.

O'Grady is in his 73rd year. He was the most dominant trainer at the Cheltenham Festival for a decade before Messrs Henderson, Mullins or Elliott had ever saddled a winner at the Cotswolds gala, and his patrician debonair style always seemed to complement that authority.

He was distracted by the exotic commercial appeal of the Flat for ten years from the mid-1980s but promptly picked up where he left off when his concentration returned to the jumps. It always felt like O'Grady belonged at the top table.

When you observe that, now, with 11 winners, he is on the cusp of his best season in a decade, his response is instructive.

"Gosh, is it that long?" he muses rhetorically with a hint of resignation. "It has become a numbers game, hasn't it?"

And how many horses would you have these days? "I've 35 here."

That's manageable?

"Eighty would be manageable."

So your appetite is still strong, clearly?

"God, yes – it has to be!" he retorts a little incredulously. "I've a young family – and what else would I do?"

Does part of you not pang for an easier lifestyle at this stage, though? Could you not do without the hassle?

"No. How could I? As I say, I can't afford to, and there's nothing else I can do."

So are you still doing it because you want to or because you have to?

"Both."

The industry has changed irrevocably over the last 15 years and O'Grady's Rolls Royce has been left with its wheels spinning. It is hard to believe, but 16 years have passed since Sky's The Limit stormed to Coral Cup success under Barry Geraghty, the most recent of his 18 Cheltenham Festival victories.

When Priory Park won in JP McManus's colours at Leopardstown's Christmas festival, it was the trainer's first triumph at the meeting for ten years. The one that went before it in 2011 was Cash And Go, likewise his latest Grade 1 win, a year after Tranquil Sea, the stable's last proper stalwart, conquered the relocated John Durkan Chase at Fairyhouse.

Edward at his yard in Ballynonty, County Tipperary Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

With the ongoing patronage of McManus and John Magnier, O'Grady will always have a chance, but the evolution of supersized stables has made the job tougher even for this totemic legend of the game.

"I think it's a bit like small armies," he muses. "We'll win the odd battle. We might not win the war, but we don't have to get involved in the war. There are enough small battles and there's plenty of room for us all.

"Sadly, it reflects what is happening in towns across Ireland, where those lovely shops that have been there forever find themselves up against the big multis like Tesco or Dunnes or Lidl.

"The big outfits come in, they provide parking, and then the town council introduces parking charges, so those nice people who have been doing business in the town all of their lives and know everyone by name suddenly find themselves, if not out of business, then having a much more difficult life. It's sad, really – or maybe I'm just old-fashioned."

He continues: "The top trainers in Ireland are lucky to have wealthy owners, many of them new, and they are trawling the point-to-points with the big nets, so there isn't much left for the next fella coming along. And they have been proved to be correct in their methods by winning all of these big races at Cheltenham and Aintree and everywhere else.

"The last point-to-pointer I bought was Tranquil Sea. Now, if I, or anyone, had 15 of those to draw upon each year, not to mind 30 of them, well, then you'd be in a strong position. That's what has happened."

O'Grady had completed four years of veterinary study in Dublin when his father Willie took ill in the spring of 1971. He had still to turn 22 years of age at that stage, but was parachuted back into the operation at home to assume the responsibilities of his father, a two-time champion jockey and "a wonderful character" according to his only child.

On January 3, 1972, O'Grady married Judy Mullins, with whom he would have three children, Jonathan, Amber and Lucy. His father, whose memorial race is on Sunday at Thurles, died ten days later at 58. "He was young but he had high mileage," O'Grady puts it succinctly.

Two weeks after that, on the day Jonjo O'Neill and Paddy Mullins combined to land the Thyestes Chase with Dim Wit, O'Grady's name officially appeared beside his first winner, a feat both Jim Dreaper and Dermot Weld had also managed in the preceding weeks. It was a shuddering thrust of reality for a young man who had been enjoying the whims of student life only months before, but he took the ball and ran with it. And he had a knack for the job from the off.

In March 1974, Mouse Morris secured O'Grady a breakthrough Cheltenham Festival victory with Mr Midland in the National Hunt Chase. That summer, the trainer emerged as a central figure in the seminal Gay Future coup, which saw him prepare the 'real' Gay Future while the decoy was sent to the Troon permit-holder Tony Collins.

The story, masterminded by County Cork construction kingpin Tony Murphy, hardly needs rehashing now, and O'Grady was cleared of wrongdoing after initially being arrested. It was an outlandish caper that provoked a rare sortie for racing into the movie realm in the shape of 1980 flick Murphy's Stroke, with Pierce Brosnan suitably cast as the dashing Tipperary trainer.

In nearly half a century, the man affectionately known as Ned has never spoken publicly of the plot. If he's not willing to discuss his role in the affair, which has gone down in folklore as one of the most daring sporting ruses in modern times, maybe he'd discuss why that is?

"Do you know what the mouse said to the trap?" he quips. "We won't go into that!"

Sure enough, he is now predictably coy, although the mischievous grin says plenty. I press him on his reticence, given he emerged as something of a cult hero in a yarn that still resonates beyond the racing pages to this day.

"Maybe I don't know much about it," he deflects with that knowing smile still adorning his countenance. "As JP says, there'd be a lot more fish in the sea if they kept their mouths closed."

Even after all this time, you'll take it to your grave rather than indulge us?

"The intrigue is better."

Did you speak with the Murphy's Stroke team when they were piecing the movie together?

"Only with the researchers, who were the late John Oaksey and Brough Scott."

So you filled in some details for them?

"They spoke to me anyway."

The silences between my questions and his answers are getting longer, for all that he remains cheerfully wry. When you observe that this is one of the few racing schemes to transcend the sport, he punctuates the discussion with aplomb.

"Good," comes his riposte, and the quest for enlightenment is over.

Brosnan's suave charm did O'Grady, who was educated by the Holy Ghost Fathers at Blackrock College in Dublin, plenty of justice, but the subject's guile wasn't a work of fiction. McManus identified that acumen at an early stage, reportedly executing a massive touch on Mr Midland at Cheltenham.

The story goes that the 'Sundance Kid' was also getting a decent return from backing O'Grady's bumper horses, and their influential association began when McManus bought Jack Of Trumps off the trainer's uncle PP Hogan in 1978, the same year Golden Cygnet announced his ephemeral brilliance to the world.

McManus tried to buy Golden Cygnet, but his owner Ray Rooney wasn't for selling. Instead, on departing O'Grady's yard for a first time, McManus settled for Jack Of Trumps.

The horse fell in the National Hunt Chase that year, but he made amends by winning twice at the Punchestown festival and his later triumphs included an Irish Cesarewitch rout.

Deep Gale was another casualty in the 1979 National Hunt Chase when the subject of some hefty McManus wagers, but O'Grady finally secured his kindred spirit a debut festival win when Mister Donovan landed a major touch under Tommy Ryan in the Sun Alliance Novices' Hurdle in 1982.

Mister Donovan and Tommy Ryan being led back into the Cheltenham winner's enclosure by Noreen McManus following their Sun Alliance Novices' Hurdle success in 1982 Credit: Gerry Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The trainer's eye for laying one out underpinned his reputation, and his big-race haul in those early days included an Irish Grand National with Bit Of A Skite and the old Whitbread Gold Cup with Drumlargan in 1983. After Northern Game's Triumph Hurdle victory the following year, O'Grady embarked on his Flat dalliance, but he returned to Prestbury Park with a bang a decade later.

O'Grady, McManus and Charlie Swan conspired to plunder a double on the Wednesday of the 1994 festival with Time For A Run in the Coral Cup and Mucklemeg in the Champion Bumper, although that particular feat was lost a little in the bedlam that greeted Danoli's heady Sun Alliance win under Swan.

The redoubtable, high-class two-mile chaser Sound Man, for whom O'Grady put his neck on the line to source at a cost of £100,000 after winning a Curragh bumper, would also prove central to his National Hunt renaissance. Two epic Tingle Creek Chase wins defined his stellar legacy.

Prior to the onset of the next generation of formidable Irish-based Cotswold marksmen, O'Grady's Cheltenham Festival tally – 17 of which were achieved when it was a three-day affair – was topped only by Tom Dreaper and Vincent O'Brien. Does it grate that he hasn't been in the thick of it lately?

"Well, I'd like to have more winners there, and I think I have some young horses who might get there, if not this year," suggests the trainer currently on the lookout for an ambitious assistant.

"You look at Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott; either could have more runners at a single festival than I have had there in my life. I remember Willie saying one year that he wouldn't be as strong, that he'd only have about 50 or so going over – my God!

"But the whole thing has changed with the extra day and the extra races. It's not the same, and I'd like to think we had the best of it as a three-day festival. I think it has become a commercial jamboree."

O'Grady's fellow septuagenarian Jim Bolger has persistently alleged that illegal doping is at play on the Irish scene. As someone who has struggled to keep up with the Joneses, and might be forgiven for a sour grape or two, O'Grady doesn't share his peer's suspicions.

"In a democracy, I have no problem with Jim's opinion," he says. "But I would have thought that, in this day and age, you cannot make such sweeping statements without accountability. If that's there, there is no problem, but I do have a problem with someone making a statement that does the damage it has done to the industry and not being accountable. I think that is unacceptable."

Has it ever crossed your mind, in the time you have fallen away from the elite, that maybe they are doing something illegitimate?

"No. Put it this way, I remember when I was turning out more winners than everybody else, I had a couple of lads in the yard who were convinced I was using something – in my own yard! But I wasn't, that's just the way of it. I think the suggestion often is that most people who are very successful are using something to give them an edge, but I know I didn't."

So it's something you are relaxed about?

"Yes, I would go so far as to say I admire them, and wish them well. I would be striving myself to try and find an equally good horse to take them on, but not from a jealous point of view would I suggest they are using something they shouldn't."

O'Grady's four trainers' titles, straddled by Jim Dreaper before him and Paddy Mullins after, were annexed between 1977 and 1980. When you ask what he misses most about the days of yore, the social aspect is primary in his thoughts.

"Racing took place on the racecourse, and consequently it was the place to be," he explains. "It was the place where you met people, where the bookmakers and punters met.

"Today, everything is online. It has become so antiseptic, so extraordinarily different. It was a sport, and I trained to make a living out of it, but nowadays, again, it has become so commercial.

"You have guys pinhooking foals, guys buying yearlings to breeze or sell as three-year-olds, the guys buying point-to-pointers to sell on, and then you have the unseen masses of punters, a huge population, that sit there, completely out of sight. There are positives and negatives everywhere, but it is extraordinarily different, that's for sure."

For all of O'Grady's distinctive gruff demeanour, his humour never falters, nor is he anything other than sanguine about his lot. His wit remains sharp, and he even recites a couple of verses of poetry along the way, a rendition of Brendan Behan's fabled Limerick on the difference between prose and poetry a particular gem.

His perspective on life is doubtless informed by the death of his second wife Maria following a hunting fall in 2017. The couple, who were married for 18 years, have two daughters, Mimi, a 20-year-old student currently studying in Hong Kong, and 15-year-old Rosie Mae.

O'Grady, much like when his father died half a century ago, has had to pick up the pieces, but his philosophical outlook serves him well.

"Nelson Mandela said that, if he didn't put Robben Island behind him, he would never leave it. My wife's tragedy was the most enormous thing in the world and it will never leave me, but I just try and put things behind me and move forward. If I didn't, what would be the point of getting up in the morning? We miss her every day, but we all support each other and we have a lot to look forward to here."

There isn't much left to add after a summation like that. He ain't done yet.

'He was potentially the best of all time'

Any discussion of O'Grady's great jumps horses will always come back to the one that got away.

Golden Cygnet was the most electrifying winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle in 1978, cruising to a 15-length victory that immediately saw him made favourite for the following year's Champion Hurdle in what was then a golden era. He followed it up with a ten-length win at Fairyhouse, but tragically would race just once more, taking what ultimately proved to be a fatal fall at the final flight when seemingly toying with the best around in the Scottish Champion Hurdle.

"Only I can say it, but I do think he was potentially the best hurdler of all time," says O'Grady. "The fact that he had Night Nurse and Sea Pigeon, who were definitely two of the great hurdlers of all time, scuttled at Ayr, at his ease, proves it for me.

"I was 28 at the time and I thought, like the number six bus, there'd be another one coming along – but I'm still waiting.

"He was extraordinary because, the further he went in a race, the more he pulled, and he was an electric jumper. When he fell at Ayr he slightly stepped at the hurdle. It was like when you miss a step on a stairs.

"Losing him was sad, but, the way I look at it, I was very lucky to have him. It was just one of those tragedies for the owners and himself that the accident at Ayr happened."

