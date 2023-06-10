Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewDavid Thorpe
premium

'I can tell you the Reuben Brothers do not make a glorious return' - former Arc chairman David Thorpe looks back

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
David Thorpe stepped down as chairman of Arena Racing Company at the end of April
David Thorpe stepped down as chairman of Arena Racing Company at the end of April

For someone who was at the heart of the rough and tumble of British racing's politics for two decades, David Thorpe has emerged remarkably unscathed from what many others have found to be a bruising experience.

From the turmoil of the infamous European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling in 2004 which cut the legs from British racing's plans to replace the levy, to the creation of a new governance structure for the sport last year, Thorpe has been a key witness to the intrigue and upheaval as part of his many roles in racing with the Racecourse Association (RCA), BHA, Levy Board and Arena Racing Company (Arc).

Thorpe, 73, stepped down from his nine-year tenure as chairman of Arc at the end of April, allowing him to reflect on his time in the thick of racing politics.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 10 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 10 June 2023
icon
more inInterviews
more inInterviews