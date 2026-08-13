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He's survived a scalping, two broken legs and bankruptcy - but now this extraordinary trainer has reached the end of the road

Noel Wilson tells David Carr there are no regrets as he looks back on his colourful career

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Noel Wilson: "I've been in racing since I was a little boy"
Noel Wilson: "I've been in racing since I was a little boy"Credit: Louise Pollard

One of the most extraordinary stories in racing may have just reached its conclusion, although history suggests there may be another chapter or two to be written.

It is a tale of battling against the odds, two broken legs, a literal scalping, training from numerous different yards, financial worries and romantic upheaval.

But it is also a story of one man's love for horses and for racing, the toughness and sheer force of will he has shown in overcoming setbacks, and the glory that the game can offer.

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