Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Interview
premium
He's survived a scalping, two broken legs and bankruptcy - but now this extraordinary trainer has reached the end of the road
Noel Wilson tells David Carr there are no regrets as he looks back on his colourful career
Noel Wilson: "I've been in racing since I was a little boy"Credit: Louise Pollard
One of the most extraordinary stories in racing may have just reached its conclusion, although history suggests there may be another chapter or two to be written.
It is a tale of battling against the odds, two broken legs, a literal scalping, training from numerous different yards, financial worries and romantic upheaval.
But it is also a story of one man's love for horses and for racing, the toughness and sheer force of will he has shown in overcoming setbacks, and the glory that the game can offer.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inInterviews
Last updated
Copy
more inInterviews
- 'Being a pop star isn't too dissimilar to being a jockey' - meet the X Factor star who’s gone back to his racing roots in Newmarket
- 'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career
- Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment
- 'I hid myself away as I was embarrassed' - meet the woman who slimmed down from 18st to become a winning jockey
- ‘I’ve moved upstairs to the boardroom - and for the first time in 30 years it’s difficult to make ends meet’
more inInterviews
- 'Being a pop star isn't too dissimilar to being a jockey' - meet the X Factor star who’s gone back to his racing roots in Newmarket
- 'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career
- Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment
- 'I hid myself away as I was embarrassed' - meet the woman who slimmed down from 18st to become a winning jockey
- ‘I’ve moved upstairs to the boardroom - and for the first time in 30 years it’s difficult to make ends meet’