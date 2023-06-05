Henry Candy: 'I don't think I could cope with not having a job to do - all I want to do is get up and get out there'

You'd think a glut of recent winners would put the spring in Henry Candy's step, but that's not the case.

It isn't that Candy didn't welcome May being his most prolific month for six years, rather a foot infection that threatened to scupper this interview has left him on the sidelines and restricted to the sofa. He is also now devoid of a digit on his left foot.

"It's the toe next to the big one," he says in the understated tone that has defined a distinguished and enduring career.