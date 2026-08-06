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InterviewBrendan Duke
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Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment

Conor Fennelly talks to the veteran trainer about his astonishing run of form after a long barren run

Brendan Duke:
Brendan Duke: a stubborn and dogged survivorCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Good afternoon, readers.

Brendan Duke's charmingly formal greetings at the start of his media engagements – which have since been hilariously parodied by mischievous jockey Rory Cleary – have gone viral in recent weeks.

Yet the 74-year-old trainer’s inimitable gaiety is not something many people in the sport expected to see being brought to a new legion of fans at this stage in his career, given he had seemed to be accumulating frequent flyer points to hell and back for far too long.

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