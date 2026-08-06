Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment

Good afternoon, readers.

Brendan Duke's charmingly formal greetings at the start of his media engagements – which have since been hilariously parodied by mischievous jockey Rory Cleary – have gone viral in recent weeks.

Yet the 74-year-old trainer’s inimitable gaiety is not something many people in the sport expected to see being brought to a new legion of fans at this stage in his career, given he had seemed to be accumulating frequent flyer points to hell and back for far too long.