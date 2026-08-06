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InterviewBrendan Duke
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Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment
Conor Fennelly talks to the veteran trainer about his astonishing run of form after a long barren run
Brendan Duke: a stubborn and dogged survivorCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Good afternoon, readers.
Brendan Duke's charmingly formal greetings at the start of his media engagements – which have since been hilariously parodied by mischievous jockey Rory Cleary – have gone viral in recent weeks.
Yet the 74-year-old trainer’s inimitable gaiety is not something many people in the sport expected to see being brought to a new legion of fans at this stage in his career, given he had seemed to be accumulating frequent flyer points to hell and back for far too long.
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more inInterviews
- 'Being a pop star isn't too dissimilar to being a jockey' - meet the X Factor star who’s gone back to his racing roots in Newmarket
- 'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career
- 'I hid myself away as I was embarrassed' - meet the woman who slimmed down from 18st to become a winning jockey
- ‘I’ve moved upstairs to the boardroom - and for the first time in 30 years it’s difficult to make ends meet’
- 'People talking about me being the next Frankie doesn't mean anything to me. I'm not famous. I'm just Billy'