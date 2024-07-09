'Dundalk is unique - you've got the horseracing and once that's over the greyhounds start so the craic is just mighty'

Lisa O'Connor could sell contact lenses to someone with 20-20 vision. The chap throwing the questions at her has been to Dundalk more times than he cares to remember, often cursing in the car on a Friday night as he makes his way up the M1 to cover a fixture while his mates were heading out on the lash, yet here I am wondering when I will return after about half an hour chatting to her.

Friday is ladies' day, but I've the afters of a wedding to attend so that's out, but August 15, when the track plays host to its big Bar One-sponsored dual raceday, has already been circled on the calendar. It will be great to get back.

O'Connor, born and bred in Dundalk, has been the track's sales and marketing manager since the spring of 2019. She's over five years in the role, but you'd swear she started yesterday given the pure, unadulterated passion with which she speaks about Ireland's only all-weather track. This is her second home and she wants everyone who comes knocking on the door to enjoy their visit and call again soon.

"Have you ever been to one of our Christmas party nights here?" she queries. "Now that's what you call a proper party! From the middle of November right through to the last fixture of the year, it's packed and the craic is mighty. We start selling our Christmas party nights from the middle of October and people think we're mad, but they are just incredibly popular.

"You've got that perfect mix of the diehards who love racing and others who just want to go for that bit of fun. It's such a unique night because you've got the horseracing and then the minute that's over the greyhound racing starts."

Dundalk: Ireland's only all-weather track and sole floodlit venue Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Unique is the word O'Connor uses most often during our chat. She's right, too. What Dundalk serves up is completely different to anywhere else.

Where else could you watch eight races under floodlights and, when that's all done and dusted, the traps open for another dozen greyhound races. Throw in music, sensational food O'Connor swears by and an electric atmosphere and you've yourself a pretty darn good night out, no matter whether you're a racing fan or not.

O'Connor says: "One of my hardest jobs is explaining to people who haven't been here before how good a night it is at Dundalk. It's finding the right words to tell people just how good it is. It's not your average night out. It's not going out for dinner, it's so much more. It's a mix of everything.

"Even though you might tell people it's a dual fixture it goes over their heads and then 15 minutes after the last horserace, the greyhounds kick off. It's only when you're here you realise how fast-moving everything is. It's definitely not boring, that's for sure.

"We're really lucky that we race so often. This year we have 41 fixtures so all of our staff are full-time staff, from our head chef to our restaurant manager to our bar manager, so you're surrounded by local people who really care about the business.

"We can guarantee that the food coming out and being served to people is really good. It's not like we have to get caterers in, so I feel we are more in tune with providing that memorable experience."

Lisa O'Connor: "One of my hardest jobs is explaining how good of a night it is at Dundalk to people who haven't been here before" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

She continues: "Our restaurant is phenomenal. You only have to eat in our restaurant once to know that our food is amazing. Our food is something I will always stand over but, it's more than that. The service is first class too.

"We know that people are coming here spending their hard-earned money in our stadium so we want to make them feel like it is money well spent.

"From the minute you walk into our stadium, everyone is treated like royalty. It doesn't matter who you are, what package you are on, you are treated the same way. Everyone gets the exact same treatment.

"If you have made the decision to come here and have spent your money here in a cost of living crisis, we're going to make sure you enjoy yourself."

O'Connor points to the cost and argues that customers are getting terrific value for money.

"It's not as expensive as some really big race meetings," she says, "but you're guaranteed the same quality in the experience every single time.

"The general admission on a normal Friday night is only €15. We had one guy who travelled around all the racetracks in the UK and Ireland. We were one of the last four he had to do and the one thing he told us was that he couldn't believe how modern everything was and that, of all the places he had been to, it was the best value for money. He couldn't believe he could go anywhere.

"Every time you walk through the door and into the stadium here you're leaving all your troubles at home. Everyone is here to enjoy themselves and have a good time. It's great to help people let go."

Subsequent Group 1 winners Blackbeard (pictured) and White Birch have appeared at Dundalk early in their careers Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

And those people could see some seriously good horses too. White Birch is one of the highest-rated horses in the world right now and the impressive Tattersalls Gold Cup winner won his maiden at Dundalk in 2022, as did Blackbeard who went on to win the Middle Park and the Prix Morny later that season.

O'Connor says: "Dundalk is a huge deal, it's the only all-weather track in Ireland and that's something we're really proud of. It's an independent track, with a board behind it who all love racing. It's very easy for me to do the job that I do for the people who care about the sport, who care about the local community.

"Even though we don't have a Group 1 race, you are still getting access to those quality horses. Plenty of quality horses have come here to win their maiden and then go on to win Group 1s. The likes of White Birch won his maiden here and even the first and third in the Hong Kong Derby won at Dundalk too. Blackbeard was here in April 2022 and went on to win two Group 1s. We do get quality horses here.

"You don't have to know everything there is to know about horseracing to have a good night but, for people who do, we have high-quality horses running and the best trainers are not afraid to run some of their best horses at Dundalk."

O'Connor started working with the Tote at Dundalk back in 2007 and then moved behind the counter in the on-course Bar One betting shop. She had a brief foray into business insurance, but when the sales and marketing manager's job popped up at her home track in 2019, it was like all the stars had aligned.

Then, just as she was settling into the role, bang. Covid hit.

"It's the same, but it's different, if that makes sense," O'Connor says of the post-Covid era at Dundalk. "People value their big nights out more now. One thing we do really well is big groups and, when you have big groups or family members or whatever coming in, they are expecting value for their money.

"I think people's attitudes to going racing have changed since Covid. You're trying to reach out to that younger generation who want a bit more bang for their buck. People want to see the different packages and how their whole, entire day is going to pan out."

For now, O'Connor's primary focus is this coming Friday and ladies' day.

She says: "One of the things I spent a lot of time doing last year was talking to all the ladies that came on the July 12 raceday and asking them why they came and what they came to see. They couldn't believe how much the general admission got them. We don't have private areas or reserved enclosures so they could get right up close to the finishing line, you're right beside the parade ring and we do prosecco and drinks carts and it's all complimentary, so the ladies feel they get more back than their ticket actually cost.

"You know you're doing a good job when the same people are returning every year and the same amount of buses are coming down from the North. It's gearing up to be a really busy day.

"I really care about the racetrack and it's really easy when you're working under somebody like Jim Martin who cares so much about the place. I enjoy coming into work every day and it never feels like work. I can't really put it into words how much I love it here at Dundalk."

Well, you've done a pretty good job, Lisa. We'll see you soon.

