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'Donald Trump with taste' - meet the president's boyhood pal who combines fine art with fine horses and now owns the Derby favourite
Peter Thomas talks to Peter Brant about Andy Warhol, Aidan O'Brien and a lifetime of loving the horse
Connections between fine art and racing abound, of course. Munnings and Herring, Degas and Stubbs, they're all known for their sporting works, but links between Andy Warhol and the Derby are a little less frequent, perhaps rather more tenuous.
What tie-up could there possibly be, I hear you ask, between the epitome of American pop art, with all his Campbell's Soup cans and Marilyn Monroes, and the greatest race on the planet?
Well, there may be only one link, but he'll be at Epsom next Saturday and maybe by the end of the afternoon he'll have entered sports quiz territory by becoming the first Warhol collector and curator to have owned a Derby winner with ante-post favourite Benvenuto Cellini.
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