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InterviewGina Mangan
premium

Banned from the Derby, broken in a horror fall - but still going strong

Catherine Macrae hears how Gina Mangan put controversy and serious injury behind her to carve out a successful career

Gina Mangan pictured at Goodwood on Friday
Gina Mangan pictured at Goodwood on FridayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

If resilience is a key component in weathering the highs and lows of a career in the saddle, it is no wonder Gina Mangan is in the position she is today. 

On first meeting, the Irish rider readily gives off an amicable air; inquisitive, quick with a joke and graciously patient when attempts to find a quiet corner of Lingfield racecourse to stage an interview are repeatedly met with a series of locked doors. 

But underneath Mangan's friendly demeanour is an iron resolve that has seen her through many a storm. 

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