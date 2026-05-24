Banned from the Derby, broken in a horror fall - but still going strong

If resilience is a key component in weathering the highs and lows of a career in the saddle, it is no wonder Gina Mangan is in the position she is today.

On first meeting, the Irish rider readily gives off an amicable air; inquisitive, quick with a joke and graciously patient when attempts to find a quiet corner of Lingfield racecourse to stage an interview are repeatedly met with a series of locked doors.

But underneath Mangan's friendly demeanour is an iron resolve that has seen her through many a storm.