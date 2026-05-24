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InterviewGina Mangan
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Banned from the Derby, broken in a horror fall - but still going strong
Catherine Macrae hears how Gina Mangan put controversy and serious injury behind her to carve out a successful career
Gina Mangan pictured at Goodwood on FridayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
If resilience is a key component in weathering the highs and lows of a career in the saddle, it is no wonder Gina Mangan is in the position she is today.
On first meeting, the Irish rider readily gives off an amicable air; inquisitive, quick with a joke and graciously patient when attempts to find a quiet corner of Lingfield racecourse to stage an interview are repeatedly met with a series of locked doors.
But underneath Mangan's friendly demeanour is an iron resolve that has seen her through many a storm.
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more inInterviews
- 'We've had a couple of tough years but Dad does it better than anybody - and I'm here to help him get the numbers back up'
- They had no money, no horses and 'the worst owners anyone can get' - now they're Grade 1 winners and flying high
- 'I'd done all the other jobs in racing' - meet the East End boy who began training at 53 and is making a mighty fist of it
- 'I had a five-year plan just to get going and stay solvent, but your mindset changes - success is totally addictive'
- 'She goes to the Oaks with some of the strongest form and must stand a big chance' - Charlie Johnston Q&A