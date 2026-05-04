Ascot chief: 'This is not the start of a war among racecourses - but it shows our strength of feeling'

For far too long, Ascot felt its voice was not being heard. With one startlingly strong bank holiday bombshell, the royal racecourse and its chief executive have ensured no-one can be in the slightest doubt what it wants and how far it will go to get it.

In other circumstances, Felicity Barnard would have spent the day concentrating solely on her father-in-law's 80th birthday celebrations. Instead, she has been fielding calls about Ascot's decision to quit the Racecourse Association (RCA) at the end of this year, a move that has massively raised the stakes in efforts to secure governance reform in British racing.

"It's turned into an interesting bank holiday," says Barnard, who became Ascot boss at the start of last year and immediately began talking about the need for change.

That was never more apparent than at 9.40am on March 3 when, just 22 minutes after the announcement of Lord Allen's resignation as BHA chair, Ascot joined the Jockey Club, Goodwood, Newbury and York in publishing a letter to RCA chair Wilf Walsh that called on their trade body to complete an urgent governance review by the end of April.

Speaking at the time, Barnard revealed that the signatories to the letter felt they lacked influence within the RCA and were not being properly represented. The RCA has been accused of being a contributing factor in Allen's departure and the failure to secure a wholly independent BHA board.

Ascot and its allies gave the RCA an ultimatum. They wanted to see a proposal for meaningful reform by the end of April. While the Jockey Club and Ascot's fellow large independent racecourses have agreed to give the RCA three more months, Barnard and her chair Sir Francis Brooke concluded enough was enough.

"I think it's really important Ascot shows itself to be acting with integrity," says Barnard.

Felicity Barnard (right) and Ascot chair Sir Francis Brooke with the Queen at Ascot last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"Discussions about RCA reform have been ongoing for a long time. Given the conversations that have happened previously, we believed the period from March 3 to the end of April gave the RCA enough time to present a more forward-thinking and changed governance model. That did not happen and no formal response was received.

"We had said we were prepared to leave and, when the deadline passed, we did leave. If we had confidence the change we wanted was going to be forthcoming, we would have stayed within the RCA, but the ideas that were discussed did not go far enough for Ascot.

"They were not robust enough to give us confidence that change could be delivered. We took a considered, measured and confident decision, and I'm proud we took it."

Although ruling nothing out, Barnard does not expect the RCA's new three-month review to satisfy Ascot's demands.

"It's possible we could remain in the RCA if things changed enough to make us happy, but we would need to see quite a big shift to deliver on our objectives," says Barnard.

"For a number of organisations with such different business models and objectives to sit within one umbrella group is incredibly challenging. The one racecourse-one vote issue is paramount to this, but I think the wider context of trying to have one coherent voice when we all have different objectives is a really difficult thing to achieve. Looking at how it can be done differently is a common-sense approach."

One way in which it could be done differently is replacing the RCA and introducing one or more new bodies to represent racecourses.

"It's an option we have looked at and an option that is being considered," says Barnard. "It will be a question for the new BHA chair. We support strong central leadership and, if we got to that position, we hope it is something that could be part of the conversation."

The strength of Barnard's own leadership can be seen in the fact she has been prepared to take a punchier stance than the one adopted by her Jockey Club counterpart Jim Mullen and the leaders of Goodwood, Newbury and York.

She says: "We remain very close and friendly within the LI [larger independent racecourse] group and our relationship with the Jockey Club has become closer and closer during the 18 months I've been in the job.

"We'll continue to work with those organisations. They do what is right for their businesses. We do what we believe is right for our business."

Crucially, Ascot's business is very different to the Martin Cruddace-led Arc operation that some believe carries the greatest sway within the RCA.

"This is not a conversation about Ascot and Arc," insists Barnard. "They're our partners in the distribution of our media rights and we work closely around the Winter Million. I'm also due to have a cup of tea with Martin next week.

"We need to deescalate this as much as we can. This is not the start of a war among racecourses. Martin and other racecourses do exactly what they need to do for the betterment of their businesses.

"However, the way the RCA is built through the one racecourse-one vote model means some have bigger voices than others. We need to feel our voice is being heard.

Felicity Barnard is confident Ascot's influence will remain strong after it leaves the Racecourse Association Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"At the same time, we don't feel it is for Ascot to create what a new RCA looks like. We would have liked the RCA to come forward with a solution. That did not happen.

"As a result, we feel our voice is better heard, and probably also better represented, outside the RCA, where we can have clarity of message and perhaps speak publicly on things where we previously haven't been heard."

On that front, Barnard expresses no fears that Ascot will be exposed or isolated given that the RCA is a shareholder in the BHA, whose ownership does include individual racecourses.

She says: "We are still part of the Large Independent Group, which sits on the Commercial Committee and feeds into the BHA board. We also have members on the Flat Pattern Committee and High Quality Horse Group, which we believe are very important forums for discussion and debate that work incredibly well.

"We're sought for counsel on everything from marketing expertise to governance to financial issues, so I think we're very comfortable that we'll be able to input into the BHA and continue to give advice about taking the sport forward."

Indeed, Barnard wants Ascot to do rather more than simply offer guidance.

"This is the time for Ascot to take more of a leadership position, or at least to let our views be heard more than they have been," she says. "That is why we've made this decision to leave the RCA.

"I think we would be in a different position on a few issues, including Lord Allen and media rights, if the RCA had a different governance structure, which is why we asked for change. We could be working at a different pace and moving in a different direction with a different governance model."

Barnard adds: "For us, the racing industry is our racecourse family, all participants, the media and the bookmakers. We're in constant consultation with all of them and therefore understand the temperature of all the industry's constituent parts.

"I was happy to champion this decision within our own business because I understand everybody's views and I hope I have a holistic view of what everyone wants and needs."

Felicity Barnard: "For us to have taken this step shows our strength of feeling" Credit: JCSA

Fortunately for the RCA, it will not need to source new offices. Ascot will continue to be the organisation's landlord, while the racecourse will also stage this year's RCA Showcase Awards having been named Champion Racecourse last November. That said, while politeness and pleasantries endure, Ascot evidently means business.

"For us to have taken this step shows our strength of feeling," says Barnard.

"Ascot is incredibly robust and successful, both financially and reputationally. We have another incredible summer of racing on our doorstep and I'm hopeful we'll see growth across all our metrics.

"We therefore come at this with a level of confidence not only in our business but also in our sport, both in terms of what it is and what it could become.

"In the short to medium term, I have confidence the sport will continue to grow and be relevant, and that we will be driving attendances and high-quality racing.

"However, it is very important that the industry looks at its governance and changes, so that we can be protected in the long term. We would not have taken the decision to step away from the RCA if we thought the status quo would allow us to grow across the next 20 to 30 years."

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Comment: Ascot has gone over the top alone - where the royal racecourse has led, others must eventually follow

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