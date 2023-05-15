'I wouldn't be where I am now if I hadn't stopped drinking' - how jockeys are battling alcohol dependency

It began harmlessly enough, with a bit of drinking as a teenager. Yet by his twenties, Ray Dawson’s consumption of alcohol had developed into a coping mechanism. His battle was fought in silence and driven by a fear that asking for help would end a career only just beginning to flourish. Eventually, his coping mechanism reached breaking point.

“I wasn’t really going anywhere in my life,” Dawson says. “I was getting into my mid-20s and a racing career isn’t a very long one, so the chances were getting slimmer and the alcohol was stopping my career every time it had a chance of getting going.

“I was scared reaching out would impact my career. It was probably one of the main things that kept me living that sort of life. The fear of asking for help and of others knowing, the stigma that you’re doing the wrong thing admitting you need help, it probably kept me on that path. Jockeys can use it to cope, but it doesn’t work, that’s for sure.”