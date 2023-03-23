Has the Cheltenham Festival peaked? Or are falling crowds actually for the best?
Chris Cook explores the popularity of the festival in light of last week's poor attendance
Chris CookSenior reporter
Cheltenham's attendance was down on last year but the result was a better experience for those present.Credit: Edward Whitaker
It was one of those times when the numbers told a different story to the one we thought we'd lived through.
Day one at last week's Cheltenham Festival was as involving, emotional, gripping and entertaining as any day in the sport's recent history and seemed an affirmation of racing's ability to produce great drama.
Then we found there had been far fewer people there to enjoy it than last year. Tuesday's attendance came to 60,284, a tumble of 12 per cent.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 23 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 23 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement