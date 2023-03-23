Has the Cheltenham Festival peaked? Or are falling crowds actually for the best?

It was one of those times when the numbers told a different story to the one we thought we'd lived through.

Day one at last week's Cheltenham Festival was as involving, emotional, gripping and entertaining as any day in the sport's recent history and seemed an affirmation of racing's ability to produce great drama.

Then we found there had been far fewer people there to enjoy it than last year. Tuesday's attendance came to 60,284, a tumble of 12 per cent.