Jerry Wright has been an owner for more than 30 years – all thanks to an advert in the Racing Post. Cheltenham Festival winners Tiutchev and My Way De Solzen have been his best horses, as he explains to David Carr.

I don't have the obvious profile of an owner, as a working-class lad from Wigan brought up in a household with zero interest in racing.

My racing passion was nurtured after I left home for university as my halls of residence were a stone’s throw from Leicester racecourse – the jumps meetings there soon took priority over law degree lectures.

When I moved to a small Oxfordshire village a few years later it transpired that our house was very close to the stables of John Webber (father of Paul). Our village pub was frequented by Webber’s staff and racing was the main topic of conversation.

Without the cash to invest in a horse at that stage, I was persuaded that the next best thing was to participate by leasing one. It was a far from successful first venture – the poor horse was too slow to catch a cold.

I vowed to do it properly when I had the means and that opportunity came two years later after earning a very good company bonus. I spotted a small advert in the Racing Post: "Novice hurdler/chaser, for sale to stay in yard."

The last four words attracted my attention as the advert was placed by Henrietta Knight, who must have seen something in him if she wanted to keep him.

The Racing Post advert that started it all Credit: Jerry Wright

The following day I visited her yard with two mates and we immediately fell in love with . He proved to be pretty decent and created my addiction for owning horses, which is still going strong 32 years later.

Choosing my racing colours was a thrill but sharing the ownership experience with friends proved particularly enjoyable and in most instances since I've been part of small partnerships. I’ve owned horses outright but much prefer sharing the race planning, betting coups, days out, and racing highs and lows with others.

What's The Crack won his first chase at Worcester on my birthday, and capped his novice season by finishing third at the Cheltenham Festival. In 1992 he ran in the Grand National – an unbelievable experience for a new owner with his first horse.

Jerry Wright with Ryan Mania

My next trainer was David Nicholson, where I met Alan King, who has trained for me since he took out a licence. I co-owned several horses with 'The Duke' until his retirement, including , who won four hurdles on the bounce before breaking a leg at Aintree – a truly horrible experience for any owner.

But we enjoyed much happier times with and , who won 23 races between them, including three at the Cheltenham Festival, others at the Aintree and Punchestown festivals, plus two Grade 1s at Ascot.

Tiutchev also gave us the thrill of an invitation to Japan for the Nakayama Grand Jump. It turned out to be completely the wrong type of race for him but it was a memorable weekend nonetheless.

Tiutchev: gave Wright a memorable weekend in Japan Credit: Edward Whitaker

Pleasingly, both horses are still enjoying happy retirements – Tiutchev (now 29) with Nikki, my sister-in-law, and My Way De Solzen (22) with the Mahon family. I’ve always taken great care to ensure our horses find good homes when their careers are over.

I currently co-own horses with Alan King, Ben Case and Sandy Thomson. Sandy trains, who has taken my co-ownership full circle by mirroring What’s The Crack in running in the Grand National last season.

I'm semi-retired now but I have more time to enjoy my racing and blow the kids' inheritance!

