How did you fare in our Christmas quiz? The answers and winners are revealed...

We gave you the chance to win £350 worth of free bets with Paddy Power by completing John Randall's festive quiz, with free bets of £100 and £50 going to the runner-up and the third. Find out how you fared and if you finished in the money below . . .

Answers

1 Name the only jockey to ride winners at odds of both 200-1 and 1-100.

B Sean Bowen (Inspiratrice, Whatawit)

2 The Wikipedia page for which Grand National-winning jockey fails to mention he won the Grand National?

C Eddie Harty (Highland Wedding 1969)

*Wikipedia updated its page on Eddie Harty shortly after publication of the quiz. This question was voided when quizzes were being marked.