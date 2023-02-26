'He's slowing the whole bloody thing down!' - a day in the life of Constitution Hill

Have you ever wondered how a top-class racehorse spends his days? The days in between his races, I mean, when he's not performing in front of an adoring public. Not just any old racehorse. I'm talking about a proper superstar.

The run-of-the-mill ones, I can see them mooching around in their boxes, eating hay, chatting to their stablemates about horsey stuff, smoking a fag, nipping off to finish fourth in a 0-110 handicap hurdle at Sedgefield, then settling down for a kip.

The really good ones, though, I've always liked to think enjoyed a rather more exalted lifestyle: all silk cushions on a bed of the finest golden straw, organic heirloom carrots for breakfast, before they flex their muscles on the gallops, then play recreational chess for a couple of hours and enjoy a slice of Battenburg and a cup of Darjeeling.