'He should progress into an exceptional three-year-old' - our team of experts pick out their horses to follow for the Flat season

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Tom Segal

Rogue Diplomat

James Owen

Rogue Diplomat did everything but win the Lincoln on his return to action and, on that evidence, he looks sure to have a good season.

Slowly away, he had no cover throughout and was in front before and after the line, being beaten only on the nod.

Rogue Diplomat (near): close second in the Lincoln last month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

That proved he stayed a mile well and puts him right in line for some of the big 7f and mile handicaps throughout the season, and he ran another good race to finish fifth in the Spring Cup at Newbury last Saturday.

To date, all his best form has been at Doncaster, but he started his winning spree on the July course at Newmarket and looks like the type of horse that will relish Ascot, as he travels really strongly in his races and hits the line hard.

Consequently, a tilt at the Royal Hunt Cup must be on the agenda. If he continues improving, which looks likely, Rogue Diplomat could well be up to winning Group races before the season is out.

Constitution River

Aidan O'Brien

Constitution River was my personal favourite two-year-old colt of last season and everything points to him being one of the stars of the season over middle distances.

Narrowly beaten by the classy Distant Storm in a red-hot July course maiden on his debut when he hit the line well, Constitution River won both his next two starts with aplomb, including the Group 2 Futurity at the Curragh.

Aidan O’Brien has won that race with some Classic winners in the past and there is no reason why Constitution River can’t be up there with the best of them.

Currently, the plan seems to be that he will go down the French Derby route, which is not surprising given his sire is Wootton Bassett and there are other horses in the yard who are more likely to stay a 1m4f on pedigree.

If he’s as good as I expect, he might end up trying 1m4f at Longchamp in the autumn and he is without doubt the three-year-old that I’m most interested to see again this season.

Richard Birch

Montezuma

Jim Goldie

The ex-Godolphin Montezuma shaped on several occasions last summer like a sprinter who could massively improve his mark in due course.

Best at 6f on fast ground, he kicked off his 2026 campaign at Musselburgh in the 5f handicap on soft ground that stablemate Eternal Sunshine contested last term.

Eternal Sunshine was officially rated 72 that day, and ended the year on 88 following three victories, highlighted by the Portland. She also finished an unlucky third in the Ayr Bronze Cup.

Montezuma could follow a similar path after getting off the mark back at Musselburgh in mid-April. I’ll stick my neck on the line and predict he’ll win either the Bronze or Silver Cup in September.

Impartiality

Phillip Makin

Impartiality, a rapid improver at three, strongly appeals as the type to make further progress at four and win a valuable handicap or two between a mile and 1m2f at the major meetings.

Blessed with a scintillating turn of foot off a strong pace on fast ground, the gelding does act on soft, but it tends to blunt his acceleration.

Impartiality (black and white) winning at Ayr last May Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

His handicap mark may have risen from 67 to 86 last season, but I believe there is still plenty more to come.

It would be no surprise if he developed into a serious player for the Cambridgeshire in September.

Alistair Jones

Morris Dancer

John and Thady Gosden

When this colt won a Listed race at Salisbury last summer he became the first stakes winner for his sire Palace Pier, whom the Gosdens developed into the world’s champion miler.

Morris Dancer would have achieved that accolade earlier had he got his skates on a bit sharper when narrowly failing to overhaul Zavateri in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

All his form stacks up and he should progress into an exceptional three-year-old, especially when sent over 1m2f, which on running style and pedigree will be right up his alley.

Merchant

William Haggas

There were few more progressive three-year-olds last season than this son of Teofilo, who was somehow beaten off a mark of 82 on his reappearance.

He went on to beat the St Leger runner-up Rahiebb in a handicap at the Dante meeting en route to victories in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Group 3 Gordon Stakes on a murky afternoon at Glorious Goodwood.

Merchant: winner at a gloomy Goodwood when last seen Credit: Getty Images

He was strongly fancied for the Arc, only for those aspirations to be quashed with a late setback.

Highly regarded by Haggas, he looks capable of mixing it with the best in 2026, both in Britain and on his travels.

Olly Eden

Plan C

Alan King

Plan C wouldn’t be a name many are familiar with but he’s got the potential to win a couple of decent handicaps off an opening mark of 79.

He wasn’t sighted following a slow start in a Newbury novice won by Gewan on his debut but took a nice step forward on his next two outings, coming from further back than ideal and shaping equally as well as the now 93-rated Looka and 91-rated Ruler Of Time at Kempton, before being outclassed by Accredit at Sandown, who followed up with an 11-length victory next time out.

The Alan King-trained colt has the size to progress as a three-year-old and the step up to 1m2f could unlock further improvement.

Wadooda

Owen Burrows

Wadooda shaped with an abundance of promise when second on her Newmarket debut in October and could be set for a productive three-year-old campaign.

Sent off a 7-2 shot, she travelled nicely throughout and hit the line hard behind the Charlie Appleby-trained Act Of Kindness, who had the benefit of experience and has since finished a good third in the Nell Gywn.

Wadooda: chased home Act Of Kindness at Newmarket on debut Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

While an Oaks entry could prove fanciful, it suggests she’s held in high regard by connections, and a fillies’ maiden/novice should prove a formality before she steps up in grade over longer trips.

Robbie Wilders

Chally Chute

Ross O'Sullivan

Ross O’Sullivan has done a marvellous job with Chally Chute, who struck at 125-1 in the Lenebane Stakes on his stable debut before nearly landing the Irish Cesarewitch off a mark of 104.

He almost reeled in a handicap blot after being denied a clear run at a crucial point and the form was boosted by the third, Queenstown, placing in two staying races at the highest level in the autumn.

Chally Chute chased home Puturhandstogether in the Irish Cesarewitch Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

An easy winner of the Loughbrown Stakes on his final run of the campaign, Chally Chute can be a factor in staying Group 1s on slow ground.

Stars Will Shine

Noel Meade

Noel Meade can win a decent prize or two this season with Stars Will Shine.

After a promising third over 6f on her debut at Cork in September, Stars Will Shine reaped the benefits of that experience with a dominant performance in a Down Royal maiden over 7f later that month.

Well backed to win a Group 3 at the Curragh on her final juvenile start, she was caught out by the combination of a step up to a mile on heavy ground at a testing track.

She is by champion sprinter Starman, so a return to shorter distances beckons, and her opening mark of 87 looks a gift.

Liam Headd

Oursin

Charlie Hills

It is hard not to be impressed with what this four-year-old has done in his three career starts.

Second on his debut at Kempton in December 2024, the Phoenix Of Spain colt won two back-to-back races following a long layoff in October, the second of which was an excellent performance when six lengths clear of the second.

He has gained plenty of experience, and could be aimed at the Suffolk Stakes on 2,000 Guineas day at Newmarket on May 2.

Further to this, he is closely related to several winners, including Pivoine, and a step up in time should also help him improve.

Winding Stream

Richard Hughes

Richard Hughes has his strongest squad to date heading into the Flat campaign, and this three-year-old son of Almanzor looks to have a nice bit of potential about him.

A winner on the all-weather at Southwell in October, he ran well under a penalty when second on his reappearance at Kempton this month, and he should improve with a step up in trip.

He holds a lofty Derby entry at Epsom in June, but a possible run beforehand should give us an indication of the sort of ability he possesses.

James Hill

Portcullis

John and Thady Gosden

Those who watched the action at the Craven meeting won’t have missed this colt’s electrifying debut in the Wood Ditton.

What he beat is open to question, and the time was a second and a half slower than the Craven an hour later, but he went through that field with real authority and stayed on powerfully to win by nearly six lengths.

Portcullis: made a striking debut in the Wood Ditton at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A typical son of Frankel with a lovely big stride on him, he looks a Group horse at the very least.

Rahiebb

Roger Varian

I think this four-year-old could end up quite a decent Cup horse.

Third in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, he then ran a stormer in the St Leger to only be beaten a neck by Scandinavia.

The winner is 3-1 favourite for the Gold Cup, but I’d rather take 16-1 about Roger Varian’s colt.

The sustained run he showed that day at Doncaster from right off the pace was eye-catching and, given last year was only his first season racing, he can progress.

Stuart Redding

Wiltshire

William Haggas

I thought Wiltshire would have a lucrative campaign last year and, while that didn’t pan out, a recent win at Newcastle suggests he is worth persevering with.

His usual tendency to miss the break was apparent again, but a wind operation has clearly made a big difference as he travelled powerfully into contention and was comfortably on top by the line.

Wiltshire: winner at Newcastle for William Haggas Credit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

He will enjoy the strong tempo of big-field sprint handicaps back on turf and could still turn out to be Group class if they can get him to leave the stalls more promptly.

Water To Wine

John and Thady Gosden

There were plenty of promising performances at Newbury on Saturday but arguably the most exciting came from Water To Wine in the 1m3f maiden.

He was sent off a strong favourite and didn’t disappoint, surging clear when Ryan Moore asked for an effort.

He clearly has a powerful engine and connections suggested Royal Ascot would be on his agenda, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see him end up in the St Leger because he looked a strong galloper with plenty of stamina.

Kevin Morley

A La Prochaine

Ralph Beckett

A La Prochaine made a good impression when scoring at Newbury on her sole juvenile start last term and looks like a smart middle-distance filly in the making.

The daughter of Lope De Vega fetched 550,000gns as a yearling and only had to be shown the whip under a hands-and-heels ride to get the job done on her debut with a promising stablemate (Gone By) in second and the pair clear of the rest.

Odds-on favourite Thankfully was a disappointing fifth that day, but Karl Burke’s filly advertised the form when scoring at Beverley on her reappearance this month.

Roc De Fer

Sir Mark Prescott

Roc De Fer showed some ability in three all-weather novices late last year, but will surely do much better upped to middle distances this term.

It’s worth noting his half-brother Post Impressionist won some valuable staying handicaps before moving to Australia to compete in Pattern races.

Prescott also trained a similar type for owner Neil Boyden a couple of years ago in Sea King, who enjoyed plenty of success before finishing sixth in the 2024 Ebor, and was also mid-division in the Melbourne Cup later that year.

Gelded since his last run, an opening mark of 69 looks workable.

Sam Hardy

Twain

Aidan O'Brien

Twain won twice as a two-year-old, including a Group 1 success in France.

This victory led to him being installed as ante-post favourite for last season’s 2,000 Guineas and the Derby before injury ruled him out of his three-year-old campaign.

Twain: Group 1-winning juvenile missed his three-year-old campaign Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

The son of Wootton Bassett is still held in high regard by his trainer and his reappearance fifth from a long absence at the Curragh last Sunday should tee him up nicely for a productive campaign.

I would not be surprised if he ended up being an Arc-type of horse come the end of the season.

My Cloud

Roger Varian

The lightly raced My Cloud won three of his four starts last season, including a Royal Ascot success in the Hunt Cup.

All of those wins came on fast ground so excuses can be made for his defeat in France on an unsuitable surface, and he can make his presence known in Pattern company this season.

His trainer stated in a recent Racing Post stable tour that he believes he could be of Group 1 standard.

Ben Hutton

Believeinmenow

Nigel Tinkler

Following a slow start, Believeinmenow caught the eye keeping on for ninth of 19, beaten only three lengths, in a nursery at the Ebor meeting at York last August.

That has been his only attempt at 6f, with his other five starts coming over 5f, and he deserves extra credit for his performance as it was a race that favoured those ridden more prominently.

Believeinmenow is very unexposed at 6f and the three-year-old should be seen to excellent effect when getting a strong gallop in a big-field handicap over 6f, or perhaps even 7f.

Singarda

Tony Coyle and Kaine Wood

Singarda’s reappearance performance at Ripon bodes well for a productive campaign.

He showed obvious promise just once during last year’s two-year-old season, but that was in a novice contest at York in July when finishing a close sixth of 16.

The three-year-old returned to action in a handicap at Ripon in April following wind surgery and travelled nicely before finding himself with too much to do.

There can be significant optimism that he will build on that fifth-place finish on his next start, and he should be winning off his current mark sooner rather than later.

Marcus Buckland

Action

Aidan O'Brien

This Frankel colt achieved plenty in his four outings as a juvenile last season, winning a Galway maiden on his second start and running really solid races to finish third in the Group 2 Royal Lodge and runner-up in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy at Newmarket and Doncaster respectively.

Action: chased home Hawk Mountain in the Futurity Trophy Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

He ran to an RPR of 115 on his last start and threatens to be even better this year given his sizeable frame and scope for improvement.

He handles all types of ground and, being closely related to Lambourn, he looks sure to appreciate the step up to middle distances this term.

Dance A Jig

Ralph Beckett



The Brocklesby invariably throws up plenty of future winners and I’m confident that this son of Naval Crown has a nice two-year-old prize in him over the summer months, such was the promise he showed when runner-up at Doncaster.

A half-brother to six individual winners, two of those successful at Group 3 level, he looks to have inherited plenty of ability himself and was unfortunate not to have won on his debut, having broken awkwardly from the stalls and stumbled when mounting his challenge approaching the final furlong.

That experience won’t have been lost on him and he’s bred to stay 7f in time.

Jason Leahy

Wise Prince

John and Thady Gosden

Wise Prince went straight into the notebook after his debut at Nottingham.

He did plenty wrong, taking a keen hold and running green two furlongs out before powering away from his rivals to win comfortably.

The third and fourth have both won since, so the form has been franked, and we can expect to see plenty more from the son of Ghaiyyath when he steps up in trip.

He has an entry in the Classic Trial at Sandown on Friday, and it would be no surprise to see him win given the yard’s current form, before heading to Epsom in June for the big one.

Guildmaster

John and Thady Gosden



Guildmaster was impressive on his debut at Lingfield in December, showing signs of inexperience before kicking clear of his rivals.

That form has worked out well, with four of the first eight home winning since.

Up in trip and class on his first start as a three-year-old at Newmarket last week, he finished third behind Maho Bay, where he didn’t look in love with the track and got outpaced before keeping on.

The son of Teofilo looks the type to keep improving with every run and could well leave that effort behind when stepped up in trip. He looks like a smart horse to follow.

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