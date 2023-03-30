The Ballydoyle beauty who's a massive price for Royal Ascot and more horses to follow from our experts

La Trinidad failed to score in nine attempts last year, but showed he retains all his ability on several occasions and the big plus of him drawing a blank in 2022 is that he kicks off the new campaign rated 8lb lower than at the beginning of last season.

He ran close to a career-best when fourth at Epsom’s Derby meeting last June off a mark of 93 and is now down to 85. He failed to stay the extended 1m2f in York’s prestigious John Smith’s Cup next time out and things never really panned out for him in his subsequent starts.

Best suited by pouncing late off a fast pace on good to firm ground at around a mile, La Trinidad is again likely to be aimed at valuable York handicaps and it will be disappointing if he cannot add to his tally.

Richard Birch, tipster