FeatureAsk Pricewise
premium
'He's miles better than these' - Pricewise guru Tom Segal answers your Cheltenham Festival questions
Which horses will you be looking out for when the handicap entries are released?
Steve Duke
How long have you got, Steve? Theatre Man in the Ultima (I'm not sure I'd fancy him in the Plate), Ndaawi in the Boodles, Springwell Bay in the Pertemps, King Of Kingsfield in the County, Doddiethegreat in the Coral Cup, Good Time Jonny in anything . . . But I can't give them all away just yet.
Where would you go with Ballyburn if he was yours?
David Edwards
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 15 February 2024inAsk Pricewise
Last updated 18:02, 15 February 2024
Copy