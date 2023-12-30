'3-1 is big and it's worth waiting six months to be paid out' - our experts with the pick of the 2024 special bets
Our top tipsters analyse the special bets being offered by bookmakers
Aidan O'Brien to train the winners of the first four British Classics
10-1 BoyleSports
It could definitely be argued that the 10-1 BoyleSports offer about Aidan O'Brien saddling the winner of the first four British Classics is not a great price, but the beauty of the bet is that you don't have to rely on just City Of Troy and Opera Singer to win at Newmarket and Epsom.
O'Brien has said that he doesn't remember ever having the strength in depth that he had with his juveniles this year, and if something goes wrong with his big guns there are the likes of Henry Longfellow and Ylang Ylang, to name but two, who can step into the fold.
