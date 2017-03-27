Fahey to furnish headstrong Ribchester with pacemaker

Ribchester: Freddy Tylicki is backing the four-year-old to land the Lockinge for his old boss

Ribchester will have the assistance of a pacemaker when he returns to action, with trainer Richard Fahey keen to get the four-year-old to settle better.

Winner of the Prix Jacques le Marois last season, Ribchester ran well on his seasonal return on Saturday when third in the Dubai Turf when beaten a length by Vivlos.

The son of Iffraaj has had a tendency to been keen early on in his races, and in a bid to stop that will have the assistance of Toscanini, who is also owned by Godolphin and has been transferred from Michael Halford's yard in Ireland.

"His problem is that he goes from 0 to 35 mph in four strides at the start of his races," Fahey explained. "He's been doing it all his life. We will see how helpful it is to have a pacemaker in his races."

The Al Shaqab Lockinge at Newbury on May 20 looks set to be Ribchester's next target before a trip to Royal Ascot.

"The Lockinge will determine whether it is then the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot, or the Group 1 Prince of Wales's over a mile and a quarter," Fahey added.