Fabled Yarmouth seafood restaurant loved by Sir Henry Cecil set to close

The late Sir Henry and Lady Cecil: regulars at The Seafood restaurant in Yarmouth

Since the 1970s it has been one of racing's great dining institutions, welcoming the likes of the late Sir Henry Cecil, Clive Brittain, Luca Cumani, William Jarvis, William Haggas and Lester Piggott.

But The Seafood Restaurant, where Cecil enjoyed lunching on crayfish tails before saddling his runners at Yarmouth, is to close at the end of March.

"It's a shame The Seafood is closing as it was one of Henry's favourite places," said Cecil's widow, Lady Cecil, about the restaurant on Great Yarmouth's North Quay. "As Yarmouth didn't start their cards until 2.30 we could go early for lunch and everyone was in there."

Yarmouth: racing and dining

Chris and Miriam Kikis opened the restaurant in 1979 and Miriam said: "The racing people played a big part in our lives and I'll miss everyone, from the trainers to the jockeys and the owners.

"We made some wonderful friends and we're grateful for the custom, friendship and respect they have shown to us over the years."

One last hurrah is planned, and Miriam Kikis said: "I think William Jarvis and William Haggas have planned for a minibus to come over here on March 22, which we're hoping is a great occasion.

"They've been big supporters in recent years and I even remember William Jarvis's father Ryan coming in here."

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com