More staff and extra water in place but Carlisle expects its big day to go with a bang

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Carlisle is looking forward to its literal day in the sun. It will be bright and warm for the track's flagship fixture of the year, but not hot enough for racing to be called off.

Its traditional Carlisle Bell meeting is the only one taking place in Britain on Wednesday, with those at Ffos Las, Kempton, Salisbury and Worcester cancelled after a rare red weather warning was issued for large parts of southern England and Wales.

The Cumbrian venue is outside of the red zone and is not at risk of the temperatures expected in other places, where it could potentially reach 40C.

"The current forecast is suggesting it will be between 26C and 27C tomorrow," clerk of the course Harry Phipps said on Tuesday morning.

"While it looks like being a sunny day, we're certainly not getting the worst of it in comparison to the rest of the country."

But Carlisle will be taking precautions to avoid the effects of the heat on what will still be a very warm day.

"We have extra provisions for situations like this," said Phipps. "There will be additional staff in cooling areas, like the unsaddling zone for placed and unplaced horses, and we'll have extra water storage that is easily accessible for trainers and stable staff.

"A lot of the southern horses coming up arrive later this morning and will have started travelling very early to beat the worst of the heat."

James Owen is planning to beat the heat by sending his runner Wetsand up on the day of racing. He said on Tuesday: "We would usually have travelled up today, but because of the forecast temperatures we'll probably set off very early in the morning."

The ground should not be unduly quick, according to Phipps, who said: "We're watering to maintain good to firm. We expect it to be on the slightly easier side of good to firm in the morning, to allow for dry back through what is going to be a hot day."

Wednesday's card features the Carlisle Bell , which was first run in 1599 and is named after the bells which were awarded to the original winners of the race and are now held at the city's museum.

The Eternal Stakes is the course's only Listed race, although it did stage the Group 3 Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes last month on a card transferred from Haydock.

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hope Estrange made a winning return in the first Group race staged at Carlisle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The bells will be displayed on loan from the museum, BBC Radio Cumbria will be in attendance, and Phipps said: "This is a big day for us.

"We obviously picked up a meeting from Haydock at the end of May, but this is our flagship day of Flat racing. The Carlisle Bell is widely known as the oldest sporting trophy in the world.

"We'll have a real racing crowd and you'd expect the walk up for general admission to be particularly good with the weather as it is."

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