Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Friday Action WEATHER WORRY

Second inspection for Exeter as frost threatens Devon National fixture

Exeter: sun "needs to come out"
Exeter: sun "needs to come out"
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
1 of 1
By James Burn

Exeter's Devon National meeting today, subject to an 8am inspection initially, must now pass a check at 9.30am.

The seven-race card, due to start at 2.00, has a chance of going ahead as the course is 70 per cent raceable, but officials "need the sun to come out" after temperatures dipped to -2.5C and left parts of the track frozen.

There are no problems at Warwick, which stages the other jumps meeting today, while all-weather action takes place at Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Dundalk.

Today's cards

 

There are no problems at Warwick, which stages the other jumps meeting today

Related stories

Southwell optimistic about getting the jumps show back on the road End of icy blast in sight but jumps resumption remains uncertain

Key data

Higos Insurance Services Devon National Handicap Chase EXETER Exeter
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets