Second inspection for Exeter as frost threatens Devon National fixture

Exeter: sun "needs to come out"

Exeter's Devon National meeting today, subject to an 8am inspection initially, must now pass a check at 9.30am.

The seven-race card, due to start at 2.00, has a chance of going ahead as the course is 70 per cent raceable, but officials "need the sun to come out" after temperatures dipped to -2.5C and left parts of the track frozen.

There are no problems at Warwick, which stages the other jumps meeting today, while all-weather action takes place at Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Dundalk.

