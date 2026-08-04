Estrange a surprise Yorkshire Oaks scratching as team target 'strong autumn campaign' with Pretty Polly winner

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Ante-post favourite Estrange was a surprise withdrawal from the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks on Tuesday.

She had topped the betting for the Group 1 contest following her top-level breakthrough in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh in June.

But Cheveley Park Stud's mare, who is trained by David O'Meara, was taken out of the race just before the noon scratchings deadline, with her team aiming her at targets later in the season.

"We're concentrating on a strong autumn campaign," said Cheveley Park's managing director Chris Richardson. "It's going to be a very tough race and we want to be focusing on the races that are coming along later in the year, such as the Prix Vermeille, the Louis Romanet, the Arc and Ascot and the Breeders' Cup.

"She's won her Group 1, we don't have to go hunting for that any more. She ran a blinder on ground that was plenty quick enough in Ireland and although she's fine we have an autumn campaign in mind. We'll let all the other hotshots battle it out at York and hopefully we might be a fresher mare towards the end of the season."

Calandagan, who was officially rated the best horse in the world last year, is also out of his hugely awaited clash of the generations at York later this month.

Calandagan (second from right) finished second in the King George last time Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He was withdrawn from the Juddmonte International , for which he was third favourite at a best-priced 8-1, before the noon scratchings deadline.

Last month's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes runner-up, who is trained by Francis Graffard, also missed York last year but went on to win the Champion Stakes and Japan Cup and top the official world ratings for 2025.

Ombudsman, who currently tops the world ratings alongside Hong Kong sprinter Ka Ying Rising after his imperious victory in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, stood his ground at the scratchings stage for the International.

The five-year-old is set to take on unbeaten Constitution River, who is two years his junior and has won the French Derby and Coral-Eclipse on his last two starts, in a contest which has been rated the best in the world three times in the last 11 years. The second favourite's trainer Aidan O'Brien has taken out several possible contenders, including Gstaad and Precise.

Constitution River: remains on course for a clash with Ombudsman Credit: Getty Images

King George winner Kalpana remains in the Yorkshire Oaks but Graffard took out Sunly, who had been a best-priced 6-1 after finishing third in last month's Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

Ante-post favourite Bacio tops the acceptors for the Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes with Notable Speech heading those left in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes.

Almaqam Ed Walker

Devil's Advocate John and Thady Gosden

Ombudsman John and Thady Gosden

Pride of Arras Ralph Beckett

Royal Champion Karl Burke

Zaydann Francis Graffard, France

Minnie Hauk Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Action Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Benvenuto Cellini Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Causeway Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Constitution River Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Hawk Mountain Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Item Andrew Balding

Morris Dancer John and Thady Gosden

Diamond Necklace Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Scratched: Calandagan, Damysus, Gethin, Mississippi River, More Thunder, Opera Ballo, Purview, Saddadd, Tornado Alert, See The Fire, A Boy Named Susie, Flushing Meadows, Gstaad, Puerto Rico, Precise.

Juddmonte International (3.35 York, August 19)

Odds: 10-11 Ombudsman, 6-4 Constitution River, 8 Item, 12 Diamond Necklace, Zaydann, 14 Almaqam, Benvenuto Cellini, More Thunder, 16 bar.



Coedana Ed Bethell

Danielle John and Thady Gosden

Kalpana Andrew Balding

Minnie Hauk Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Moody Paddy Twomey, Ireland

Santorini Star William Haggas

Tattycoram Ralph Beckett

Waardah Owen Burrows

A La Prochaine Ralph Beckett

Amelia Earhart Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Beautify Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Composing Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Diamond Necklace Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Earth Shot William Haggas

Inis Mor David Menuisier

Johanna Walsh Joseph O'Brien, Ireland

Legacy Link John and Thady Gosden

Lilt William Haggas

Moments of Joy Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Sparan Nua Jim Bolger, Ireland

Sugar Island Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Venetian Lace Charlie Johnston

Scratched: Consent, Diamond Rain, Dreamasar, Estrange, Nyra, One Look, Sunly, Tiffany, Botagoz, Cameo, Concorde Agreement, Emmeleia, Precise, Rebel Moon, Thundering On.

Ain't Nobody Kevin Ryan

American Affair Jim Goldie

Cover Up Simon and Ed Crisford

Jakajaro Robert Cowell

Jm Jungle John and Sean Quinn

Night Raider Karl Burke

Partisan Hero David Loughnane

Redorange Clive Cox

Regional Edward Bethell

Rumstar Jonathan Portman

Satono Reve Noriyuki Hori, Japan

Starlust Ralph Beckett

Aspect Island James Owen

Bacio Wesley Ward, USA

Behike George Scott

Brussels Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Charles Darwin Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Mission Central Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Asfoora Henry Dwyer

Azure Angel Ed Bethell

Direct Hit Johnny Murtagh, Ireland

Heavenly Heather Tracy Waggott

Rayevka Francis Graffard, France

Rosy Affair George Boughey

Time For Sandals Harry Eustace

Fitzella Hugo Palmer

Pershaada Richard Hannon

Scratched: Kendall Roy, Mitbaahy, Washington Heights, Havana Anna, Ponntos, Luna A Inbhir Nis, Spicy Marg, El Floridita, First Instinct, Revival Power.

Almeraq William Haggas

Completely Random Harry Charlton

Lake Forest William Haggas

Marvelman Andrew Balding

Native Warrior Karl Burke

Never So Brave Andrew Balding

Notable Speech Charlie Appleby

Paborus Ed Bethell

Powerful Glory Richard and Peter Fahey

Qirat Ralph Beckett

Rogue Diplomat James Owen

Satono Reve Noriyuki Hori, Japan

Ten Bob Tony Ed Walker

Tiber Flow William Haggas

Zodiac Bear Johnny Murtagh, Ireland

Flora of Bermuda Andrew Balding

Sayidah Dariyan Richard Hughes

Division William Haggas

Dorset Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Lifeplan Declan Carroll

Power Blue Robson Aguiar, Ireland

Puerto Rico Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Take Charge Star Johnny Murtagh, Ireland

Talk of New York Charlie Appleby

Thesecretadversary Fozzy Stack, Ireland

Zavateri Eve Johnson Houghton

True Love Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Scratched: Comanche Brave, Double Rush, King of Blue, More Thunder, Noble Champion, Quddwah, Room Service, Cerro Blanco, Charles Darwin, Gstaad, Lord Britain, Neolithic, Nighttime, Rayif, Saber Strike, Samangan, Time To Turn, Precise, Zanthos, Witness Stand, Alparslan.

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