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Estrange a surprise Yorkshire Oaks scratching as team target 'strong autumn campaign' with Pretty Polly winner
French star Calandagan withdrawn from Juddmonte International as fields for York's Ebor festival become clearer
Ante-post favourite Estrange was a surprise withdrawal from the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks on Tuesday.
She had topped the betting for the Group 1 contest following her top-level breakthrough in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh in June.
But Cheveley Park Stud's mare, who is trained by David O'Meara, was taken out of the race just before the noon scratchings deadline, with her team aiming her at targets later in the season.
"We're concentrating on a strong autumn campaign," said Cheveley Park's managing director Chris Richardson. "It's going to be a very tough race and we want to be focusing on the races that are coming along later in the year, such as the Prix Vermeille, the Louis Romanet, the Arc and Ascot and the Breeders' Cup.
"She's won her Group 1, we don't have to go hunting for that any more. She ran a blinder on ground that was plenty quick enough in Ireland and although she's fine we have an autumn campaign in mind. We'll let all the other hotshots battle it out at York and hopefully we might be a fresher mare towards the end of the season."
Calandagan, who was officially rated the best horse in the world last year, is also out of his hugely awaited clash of the generations at York later this month.
He was withdrawn from the Juddmonte International, for which he was third favourite at a best-priced 8-1, before the noon scratchings deadline.
Last month's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes runner-up, who is trained by Francis Graffard, also missed York last year but went on to win the Champion Stakes and Japan Cup and top the official world ratings for 2025.
Ombudsman, who currently tops the world ratings alongside Hong Kong sprinter Ka Ying Rising after his imperious victory in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, stood his ground at the scratchings stage for the International.
The five-year-old is set to take on unbeaten Constitution River, who is two years his junior and has won the French Derby and Coral-Eclipse on his last two starts, in a contest which has been rated the best in the world three times in the last 11 years. The second favourite's trainer Aidan O'Brien has taken out several possible contenders, including Gstaad and Precise.
King George winner Kalpana remains in the Yorkshire Oaks but Graffard took out Sunly, who had been a best-priced 6-1 after finishing third in last month's Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.
Ante-post favourite Bacio tops the acceptors for the Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes with Notable Speech heading those left in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes.
Juddmonte International (August 19) acceptors
Almaqam Ed Walker
Devil's Advocate John and Thady Gosden
Ombudsman John and Thady Gosden
Pride of Arras Ralph Beckett
Royal Champion Karl Burke
Zaydann Francis Graffard, France
Minnie Hauk Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Action Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Benvenuto Cellini Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Causeway Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Constitution River Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Hawk Mountain Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Item Andrew Balding
Morris Dancer John and Thady Gosden
Diamond Necklace Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Scratched: Calandagan, Damysus, Gethin, Mississippi River, More Thunder, Opera Ballo, Purview, Saddadd, Tornado Alert, See The Fire, A Boy Named Susie, Flushing Meadows, Gstaad, Puerto Rico, Precise.
Juddmonte International (3.35 York, August 19)
Odds: 10-11 Ombudsman, 6-4 Constitution River, 8 Item, 12 Diamond Necklace, Zaydann, 14 Almaqam, Benvenuto Cellini, More Thunder, 16 bar.
Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks (August 20) acceptors
Coedana Ed Bethell
Danielle John and Thady Gosden
Kalpana Andrew Balding
Minnie Hauk Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Moody Paddy Twomey, Ireland
Santorini Star William Haggas
Tattycoram Ralph Beckett
Waardah Owen Burrows
A La Prochaine Ralph Beckett
Amelia Earhart Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Beautify Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Composing Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Diamond Necklace Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Earth Shot William Haggas
Inis Mor David Menuisier
Johanna Walsh Joseph O'Brien, Ireland
Legacy Link John and Thady Gosden
Lilt William Haggas
Moments of Joy Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Sparan Nua Jim Bolger, Ireland
Sugar Island Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Venetian Lace Charlie Johnston
Scratched: Consent, Diamond Rain, Dreamasar, Estrange, Nyra, One Look, Sunly, Tiffany, Botagoz, Cameo, Concorde Agreement, Emmeleia, Precise, Rebel Moon, Thundering On.
Coolmore City of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes (August 21) acceptors
Ain't Nobody Kevin Ryan
American Affair Jim Goldie
Cover Up Simon and Ed Crisford
Jakajaro Robert Cowell
Jm Jungle John and Sean Quinn
Night Raider Karl Burke
Partisan Hero David Loughnane
Redorange Clive Cox
Regional Edward Bethell
Rumstar Jonathan Portman
Satono Reve Noriyuki Hori, Japan
Starlust Ralph Beckett
Aspect Island James Owen
Bacio Wesley Ward, USA
Behike George Scott
Brussels Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Charles Darwin Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Mission Central Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Asfoora Henry Dwyer
Azure Angel Ed Bethell
Direct Hit Johnny Murtagh, Ireland
Heavenly Heather Tracy Waggott
Rayevka Francis Graffard, France
Rosy Affair George Boughey
Time For Sandals Harry Eustace
Fitzella Hugo Palmer
Pershaada Richard Hannon
Scratched: Kendall Roy, Mitbaahy, Washington Heights, Havana Anna, Ponntos, Luna A Inbhir Nis, Spicy Marg, El Floridita, First Instinct, Revival Power.
Sky Bet City of York Stakes (August 22) acceptors
Almeraq William Haggas
Completely Random Harry Charlton
Lake Forest William Haggas
Marvelman Andrew Balding
Native Warrior Karl Burke
Never So Brave Andrew Balding
Notable Speech Charlie Appleby
Paborus Ed Bethell
Powerful Glory Richard and Peter Fahey
Qirat Ralph Beckett
Rogue Diplomat James Owen
Satono Reve Noriyuki Hori, Japan
Ten Bob Tony Ed Walker
Tiber Flow William Haggas
Zodiac Bear Johnny Murtagh, Ireland
Flora of Bermuda Andrew Balding
Sayidah Dariyan Richard Hughes
Division William Haggas
Dorset Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Lifeplan Declan Carroll
Power Blue Robson Aguiar, Ireland
Puerto Rico Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Take Charge Star Johnny Murtagh, Ireland
Talk of New York Charlie Appleby
Thesecretadversary Fozzy Stack, Ireland
Zavateri Eve Johnson Houghton
True Love Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Scratched: Comanche Brave, Double Rush, King of Blue, More Thunder, Noble Champion, Quddwah, Room Service, Cerro Blanco, Charles Darwin, Gstaad, Lord Britain, Neolithic, Nighttime, Rayif, Saber Strike, Samangan, Time To Turn, Precise, Zanthos, Witness Stand, Alparslan.
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