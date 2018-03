Erika Michell (EL James): is she one of several out to brighten a grey day?

Michael Oliver 68

Trainer of Master H & West Tip



Felix Coetzee 59

Three-time champion jockey in South Africa



Bruce Miller 83

Former US champion steeplechase trainer



Simon Callaghan 35

Trainer of Firing Line & Taris



Linda Rice 54

Trainer of Palace & La Verdad



David Arbuthnot 65

Trainer of Ringmoor Down & Topolski



John Malone 77

Owner of Bridlewood Farm & Ballylinch Stud



Gavin MacEchern 74

Owner of Young Hustler & trustee of Racing Welfare



Raymond Carroll 63

Rider of Monteverdi & Gonzales



Sean Levey 30

Rider of Tiggy Wiggy & Humphrey Bogart



Adrian McCarthy 39

Champion all-weather jockey 1997-98



Brian Peck 47

Rider of La Gueriere & Dance Master



Jimmy Walton 70

Rider of Mighty Mark



Martin Fry 58

Rider of Relatively Sharp & Bold Realm



Tony Coyle 41

Malton trainer



David Hill 70

Racecourse chairman at Warwick 2011-14



Matthew Tester 59

BHA handicapper



Johnny McKeever 55

Bloodstock agent



Catherine Dettori 44

Wife of Frankie Dettori



Con Power 73

Former Irish Times journalist



Anne Alcock 71

Amateur rider-turned-author



Ronan O’Gara 41

Joint-owner of Most Beautiful



Erika Mitchell (EL James) 55

Owner with George Baker



Ray Parlour 45

Former owner with Kevin Ryan