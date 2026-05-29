Newmarket training grounds and gallops closed to non-thoroughbreds to prevent spread of equine flu

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Jockey Club Estates have closed their Newmarket training grounds to non-thoroughbred horses as a precautionary step against the possible spread of equine influenza.

The move comes a week after Oxfordshire-based Charlie Longsdon closed his gallops to the public for the same reason and only a couple of days after the Jockey Club-owned Huntingdon called off a proposed gallop morning for horses on Wednesday.

As well as racehorses, Newmarket Heath regularly hosts eventers, showjumpers and ponies, mostly boxed in to use parts of the 4,500 acres of training grounds.

Nick Patton, managing director of Jockey Club Estates, said: “We've closed the training grounds and gallops to non-thoroughbreds. Facilities such as the Links schooling grounds are popular with eventers and showjumpers, and this is now off limits for that type of horse for the time being.

"Trainers from out of town, such as Robert Cowell and Chelsea Banham, can still box thoroughbreds in to work but any ponies will not be allowed access."

Jockey Club Estates has recently put signage up across Newmarket to remind visitors of the current position.

Long Hill gallop in Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

Patton said: “Some trainers have hacks who are in licensed premises and have had the same vaccinations as the thoroughbreds but we're minded to be vigilant if these horses are taken to outside events. Horses travelling from their yards to unlicensed events are at risk of exposure and it's basically communication with them about it.”

Last week, the BHA's director of equine regulation, safety and welfare James Given said he did not feel another temporary shutdown for racing was "necessary because the danger isn't from horses within the licensed herd", and Hugo Palmer, president of the National Trainers Federation, agreed that the sport should be able to continue because of the low risk equine flu poses to vaccinated thoroughbreds.

Read more . . .

Huntingdon calls off planned gallops morning as a precaution against equine flu

Equine flu outbreak: what you need to know

Trainers' president Hugo Palmer calls for racing to continue despite concerns over spread of equine flu

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