Empire Steel battles to Listed success to seal dream double for Sandy Thomson

Morebattle Hurdle-winning trainer Sandy Thomson's day got even better when Empire Steel got up close home to pip 10-11 shot Le Milos in the bet365 Premier Chase.

However, Dan Skelton was far from downcast after the narrow defeat of the favourite, who remains on course for next month's Randox Grand National.

Le Milos was pushed out to a best-priced 33-1 for Aintree, where he will bid to emulate Ballabriggs and Auroras Encore who both triumphed after defeats in this race in the past 12 years.

Skelton said: "He just got tired halfway up the run-in. I knew how much he was going to improve for today and the National is where he's going.

"He travelled round, he jumped very well bar one at the top of the hill on the final circuit and he was always going to get tired at some point – unfortunately it was in the last ten strides!"

The winner cut to 20-1 for the Ultima at Cheltenham by William Hill but Thomson said: "I'd doubt he'll run, it comes a bit quickly. Where he goes depends on what the handicapper does. This was a prep run for the Grand National for Le Milos and he's tied up, the handicapper has to have a little sense.

"We've always felt Empire Steel had a lot of ability. He stays and gallops and that's what won it today."

Lion's long haul pays off

If a trainer is prepared to get behind the wheel of the horsebox for the best part of seven hours to drive to a track where she has had a winner and a second with her only previous runners, a punter really ought to take heed.

So there was no excuse not to have backed Nemean Lion, who won the Grade 2 bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle by a length and three-quarters under Richard Patrick.

Nemean Lion wins in front of a big crowd on Kelso's richest ever card Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"It took six hours and 40 minutes to get here yesterday," said Powys-based trainer Kerry Lee. "I drove all the way – I'm a hands-on trainer!

"We came for the ground. He's a very fragile horse, he had two years off with a leg, and you can't just run them on whatever. He's a very special horse to us and we've got to mind him. They've done a really good job with the ground here."

Success also fulfilled owner Will Roseff's long-held ambition to win a race sponsored by bet365, for whom he has worked since it was founded more than two decades ago.

Brave Bill

Bill Baxter could tackle the Grand National fences next month after bouncing back from a fall at Hereford with a fine round of jumping in the novice handicap chase.

He battled on splendidly to hold Half Shot off by a head under Sean Bowen and trainer Warren Greatrex said: "I love this horse, he's a star and very tough. He was unlucky to fall last time as there was a bit of uneven ground on landing. To come back and jump like that and stay on so well was really good.

"I'm thinking of the Topham Chase for him, or something else at Aintree. He travels very well, he's won three of his last four and I think he'd have won at Hereford, so he deserves a go at a big pot now.

Bowen, whose sidelined brother James had been on board for Bill Baxter's last three starts, said: "I lost an iron halfway up the run-in but he's a little trier. His jumping was great and he stayed on very well."

Bill Baxter (near side) just gets the better of Half Shot Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

