Special guest receives emotional welcome at big night in London

Freddy Tylicki received an emotional and heartfelt reception at the Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards in London where he was the special guest.

Tylicki, who presented the employee of the year award to Terry Doherty, was paralysed from the waist down after a fall at Kempton in October.

Nevertheless he told guests he would be returning to horseback on Wednesday.

He said: "People might think I am a little bit mad when I say this but I am going to ride a horse on Wednesday evening. It's not going to be a racehorse, it's going to be a little bit slower than that.

"There's a riding school just down the road from my rehab and I was asked if I would be interested in going there and I said yes.

"It's going to be a great experience. I love horses, I love the industry and I'm really looking forward to it, I think it's going to be a great evening for me."

Tylicki paid tribute to those working in racing stables and studs everywhere as well as thanking Sheikh Mohammed for his support of the awards.

He said: "I feel very, very honoured to be here tonight and I have got to say a big thank you to Sheikh Mohammed and Godolphin for organising this because I think it is one of the most important nights of the year.

"Without all you guys here working in the yards owners, trainers and jockeys wouldn't have winners, it's as simple as that."

Tylicki also thanked his fellow riders who have been supporting him.

"Obviously my life is quite different to before but I'm managing well and I'm getting the hang of things so it's onwards and upwards," he said.

"I'm very lucky I've got some great friends. Unfortunately a lot of Flat jockeys are my friends! They come and drop into the rehab and throw me into the car and we go off for dinner. It's a big factor along with my mum and my sister to have them in my life and help me through all the bad days."