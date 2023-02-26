Emmet Mullins left with plenty to ponder after Corbetts Cross wins despite significant drop in trip

Corbetts Cross ran out a game winner of the Grade 2 Johnstown Novice Hurdle to leave connections pondering a possible supplementary entry at the Cheltenham Festival.

The winner hardened to a best-priced 6-1 shot with several firms for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, but trainer Emmet Mullins and owner Paul Byrne have been left with plenty to consider after he successfully handled a significant drop back in trip.

The six-year-old had produced two very convincing performances over two miles and five furlongs and three miles on testing ground on his last two appearances for Eugene O'Sullivan. The drop to a trip of less than two miles on much better ground posed a question on his first run for Mullins, but Corbetts Cross travelled well well off a strong pace throughout for Donagh Meyler and put his head down on the climb from the last to prevail by a head after a terrific scrap with 11-10 favourite Found A Fifty.

Mullins said: "He's a very nice horse. He showed a great attitude, which is something we already knew seeing what he had done already for Eugene, and that has opened up some new avenues. The owner said there might even be some supplementary entries!"

Mullins was not forthcoming about whether the Supreme or the Ballymore was being contemplated for supplementary purposes. He added: "He could go anywhere. He might not even go to Cheltenham if the ground doesn't come up right. He has shown gears at home from the word go. He's just a very good horse and that's what we were told we were buying. He's a very exciting one for the future and there are plenty of big days in front of him."

Rebel strikes to give Foley first Graded winner

Pat Foley saddled his fifth winner of the calendar year and his first in Graded company when stable star Rebel Gold ran out a game winner of the Grade 3 Newlands Chase.

The 5-2 second favourite was sent to the front by Denis O'Regan at about halfway and showed plenty of resolution to hold off odds-on Coeur Sublime and Foley said: "Denis was more impressed with him today than when he won the Dan Moore.

"He didn't have to make the running today which was a big help. The Grade 2 Fairyhouse Chase at Easter is a realistic option for him, but we'll let the horse tell us. I would like to give him a few weeks and get him spot on for Fairyhouse."

Swan rising

Harry Swan partnered his third winner from his last five rides when the Gordon Elliott-trained Stellar Story battled back strongly to see off odds-on Ile Atlantique by a head in the bumper. Swan is quickly becoming the go-to amateur for Gigginstown House Stud, with all three of those recent winners coming in the maroon and white.

