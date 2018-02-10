Elliott readies four-pronged attack on €100,000 Grand National Trial

4.20 Punchestown

BoyleSports Grand National Trial Handicap Chase | 3m4½f | 5yo+ | ATR

Gordon Elliott won't entertain title talk but races like this €100,000 Grand National Trial would go a long way to helping secure a first trainers' crown.

The 39-year-old has already bagged a number of high-profile staying handicap chases this term and is bidding to secure another big payday at Punchestown on Sunday with Folsom Blue, Space Cadet, Out Sam and Woods Well all set to go for the €59,000 first prize.

Elliott said: "All four are in great form, but Folsom Blue is a previous winner of the race [in 2014 when trained by Conor O'Dwyer] and he'll love the soft ground. It's his first time over fences for us and we're expecting him to run a nice race."

He added: "Woods Well and Space Cadet ran very well in the Thyestes Chase and if they can improve from that they'd have a good chance.

"I thought Out Sam ran a better race than his finishing position suggests in the Thyestes and I think he'll stay this trip. He's off a nice mark and I'm hoping he can get involved."

Can Mall Dini find the back of the net over fences?

Philip Reynolds: "He’s very well and hopefully he can run a good race."

Mall Dini may well be a nine-race maiden over fences but he has built up a lot of experience against some quality horses along the way and has an abundance of stamina that will stand him in good stead in a race of this nature.

The 2016 Pertemps Final winner has always looked a chaser in the making according to his owner Philip Reynolds, who is expecting a good display as long as the ground is not too testing.

He said: "It's fair to say that as he's progressed with age he's probably become more ground dependent and hopefully conditions won't be too testing for him.

"We wanted to run him in the Thyestes but the ground was too heavy and this was the only real alternative as we really want to run him before Cheltenham.

"He's very well and hopefully can run a good race. He could run in the four-miler or the Kim Muir again at Cheltenham if all goes well in this."

Could Baie Des Iles be in for an even bigger payday?

Baie Des Iles: last year's winner is back for more

Folsom Blue is not the only previous winner back in search of more glory as Ross O'Sullivan runs 2017 victor Baie Des Iles.

The grey was successful off 10st 11lb last year when the race was worth half of what it is now, and O'Sullivan is hopeful rather than confident his stable star can carry almost a stone more [11st 9lb] to complete back-to-back successes.

He said: "She's in terrific form and we know she loves Punchestown as she won this race last year and has won another race at the track. The ground and the trip will be perfect but I'm just a little bit worried about the weight.

"She's got to carry nearly a stone more than she did last season and that's not going to be easy. The race is worth a lot more this year and as a consequence it's a very good field. We're hoping for a good run."

Has Meade nursed Wounded Warrior back to full health?

Noel Meade: "I think it is a terrible decision - for racing, for the city, for everyone."

Noel Meade has always thought the world of Wounded Warrior but even he would have been forgiven for giving up on the nine-year-old.

But the Gigginstown-owned chaser rewarded the patience of his connections when running a mighty race to finish second in the Thyestes just over a fortnight ago and Meade is hopeful his charge can go one better again.

He said: "He ran a big race in the Thyestes and we were delighted. He has a nice weight but I'm just hoping the race doesn't come too soon."

Meade also runs Road To Riches and said of the top-weight: "Hopefully he won't be under as much pressure over this trip. We're just hoping for a good run from him."

On the shortlist

Childrens List will be challenging for favouritism though hasn't run since finishing second in a four-runner conditions contest at Limerick in October.

Trainer Willie Mullins, who also runs Isleofhopeanddreams, said: "Childrens List has never run in a handicap chase and is coming back from a break for only his fourth race over fences.

"He did beat Edwulf at level weights over three miles and a furlong here last season and that form looks a lot better now following events at Leopardstown last Sunday. He's a sound jumper and we're looking forward to getting him back on track.

"The trip and ground will suit Isleofhopendreams, who made a bad mistake before being pulled up in the Thyestes. That was only his second start over fences so it's probably a tough ask for a horse with such limited chasing experience."



Pet foot perfect?

Teacher's Pet has fallen the last twice and therefore anything beyond a clear round could be considered a bonus, though she definitely has chances on her form from last year.

Trainer Philip Dempsey said: "She's in very good form but might prefer a bit of nicer ground, and the trip is a bit of an unknown. She's coming here off the back of a couple of falls and, while she's schooling very well at home, I just hope she jumps as well on the track."

