Elliott believes Mala Beach has plenty in his favour for Fairyhouse test

3.30 Fairyhouse

At The Races Bobbyjo Chase (Grade 3) | 5yo and up| 3m1f | ATR

Gordon Elliott believes Mala Beach will have plenty going for him when the Chris Jones-owned chaser bids for his second big pot of the season in Saturday's Fairyhouse feature.

Winner of the Troytown Chase at Navan in November, the ten-year-old was pulled up in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown on his most recent start when the ground was nowhere near as testing as he likes.

Speaking on Friday, Elliott, who is also represented by Lord Scoundrel, without a win since landing the 2016 Galway Plate, said: "Mala Beach is in very good form and the race conditions suit him. He loves testing ground so the forecast soft to heavy will be right up his street.

"Lord Scoundrel has had a few problems and been disappointing this season and was pulled up on his last two starts. He seems in good order and we're just hoping he'll show some improvement."

Elliott sent out Roi Du Mee to land the prize in 2013 and again in 2015 while his arch rival Willie Mullins, represented today by Bellshill, will be seeking an eighth win in the event.

Off the track since finishing third behind Might Bite in the RSA Chase at Cheltenham last season, Bellshill will be attempting to give Mullins a third consecutive win in the race which he landed with Boston Bob in 2016 and with Pleasant Company a year ago.

"Bellshill will be bidding to make it three in a row for us on his first start since running third behind Might Bite in the RSA Chase last year," Mullins said.



"He's in great form and we're looking forward to starting him back. He won two of his four starts over fences last season and landed two Grade 1 novice hurdles the previous season, including a three-miler at Punchestown.

"He's not well treated by the race conditions and has to concede weight to all his rivals, so it will be a tough enough ask for him, but if he jumps well he certainly has the ability to run a big race despite his long absence," Mullins added.

Bellshill: makes his belated return to action in the Bobbyjo Chase on Saturday

Noel Meade is represented by Genie In Abottle who will be bidding to improve on his effort in the Thyestes Chase last month when he finished ninth.

Andy McNamara, trainer of Val De Ferbet, said: "He deserves to take his chance and the trip should suit. Hopefully, the ground won't be too testing for him.

"He's a couple of pounds wrong with a couple of them and it does look a very competitive renewal. I'd say it's as good a Bobbyjo Chase as there's been a few years.

"He won the Imperial Call Chase in Cork on Irish Grand National day last year and, all being well, he'll either go for that race again or go for the Irish National itself."

Fittingly on Bobbyjo Chase day Fairyhouse stages the first running of the Tommy Carberry Handicap Hurdle in memory of the riding and training legend who died in July.

Carberry, who trained close to Fairyhouse, sent out Bobbyjo to win the Aintree Grand National in 1999, ridden by his son Paul.

