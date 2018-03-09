Elliott 4 Mullins 1 - but will it be enough for pacesetter to extend lead?

3.40 Gowran Park

Toals.com Bookmakers Leinster National Handicap Chase 2m7f Grade A ATR

A change of venue but no change in the competitiveness of the contest as a field of 16 face the starter chasing a first-prize cheque for €59,000.

That is, of course, provided Gowran Park gets the green light to stage an eight-race card as it must pass a 7.30am inspection due to the risk of heavy overnight rain. The course was raceable on Friday, with the ground described as heavy.

One trainer who will be praying the card gets the go-ahead is Gordon Elliott as he has four runners, and victory for any of them would be a major boost in his quest to become Ireland's champion trainer for the first time.

Davy Russell is on board Space Cadet, who shaped with promise in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown last month when fourth to stablemate Folsom Blue.

He has since been dropped 1lb by the handicapper and looks the most likely of the Elliott brigade to strike.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Willie Mullins, Elliott's arch rival in the title race, relies upon recent recruit Pairofbrowneyes, who will be having his first run for the champion trainer since leaving Barry John Murphy's yard.

Mullins has not won the race since Ballytrim did the business in 2010, though he also won it 12 months before that with Emma Jane.

What they say

Mouse Morris, trainer of Thunder And Roses and Rogue Angel

They're in good form and I'm happy with them. Thunder And Roses has a lot of weight and it will not be easy for him to win a race as competitive as this off such a big weight. Rogue Angel seems to be coming back to himself and I've been pleased with him so fingers crossed he'll give a good account.

Noel Meade, trainer of Bonny Kate and Wounded Warrior

I've been thrilled with Bonny Kate over the last few weeks and she's really coming to herself. I think she's back. She's giving me much better vibes and I couldn't be happier with her. Wounded Warrior returns to Gowran where he ran so well in the Thyestes. He seems to make up his own mind about when he wants to run well so hopefully will be on a going day.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Pairofbrowneyes

He will be trying a new trip on his first start for us.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Sutton Manor, Space Cadet, Out Sam and Poormans Hill

Space Cadet and Poormans Hill have good chances. Space Cadet ran well in the Thyestes and in the National Trial at Punchestown and deserves to win this sort of race, while Poormans Hill is in very good form and has a nice low weight. Sutton Manor has been disappointing and needs to improve, while we're putting a visor on Out Sam to see if he might improve on a few moderate efforts.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Close Shave

He's very consistent and seems to have plenty in his favour. He'll like the track, trip and ground so should make his presence felt in what looks an open and competitive race.

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com