Elgin captures another big prize as connections eye Champion Hurdle

Elgin and Wayne Hutchinson on their way to victory in the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton

Elgin bagged himself another good prize in what is proving to be an excellent season – and he could yet find himself being supplemented for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Trainer Alan King, who was winning the Betway-backed Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton for a fourth time, indicated he and owners the Elite Racing Club may add the six-year-old to the Grade 1 at a cost of £20,000.

"We'll seriously have to consider supplementing Elgin for the Champion Hurdle after that performance," he said.

"I thought it might be a big ask coming here for this race, but he looks a very progressive horse now and we might have to take our chance at Cheltenham next month."

Dover and out

Pre-race focus had been on Champion Hurdle dark horse Call Me Lord and the returning Cliffs Of Dover, but both disappointed as Elgin added to his wins in the Greatwood Hurdle and William Hill Handicap Hurdle at Ascot.

Cliffs Of Dover, a winning machine last season, appeared reluctant to start on his first outing since December 2016 as he was led in by assistant trainer Harry Derham. Perhaps it was mind games, however, because as soon as the tapes went up he disappeared over the horizon.

Two quick leaps over the first two hurdles momentarily led to thoughts of a blitz from Cliffs Of Dover, but he was gradually reeled in and was overtaken as they entered the home straight for the final time.

Call Me Lord, who was stepping up to Grade 2 level from a handicap, moved into the lead but his Champion Hurdle hopes disappeared in a flash as Elgin moved past stylishly under Wayne Hutchinson.

His winning performance was one of determination and grit as he galloped on to a two-and-a-half-length success from last year's Kingwell second Ch'Tibello, the 6-4 favourite this time.

More to come

King added: "I must admit I was petrified when Cliffs Of Dover went off at such a brisk gallop as you never know what can happen in these races.

"But he'd not run for a long time and we had most things covered up the straight. I hope there's more improvement to come."

Call Me Lord finished third, with Flying Tiger fourth. Rank outsider Cap'N, well outclassed again, picked up just over £1,600 for being last of the five to complete.

Feeling the effects

Harry Skelton, aboard favourite and runner up Ch'Tibello, admitted the seven-year-old was "disappointing" and added: "He might have been feeling the effects of a very hard race when second to The New One at Haydock last month.

"He usually travels so well but I was niggling along a bit going in to the home turn. I suspect we might have to try to think about winning the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr again in April."

The stewards held an inquiry into whether Cliffs Of Dover had acquired an advantage at the start of the race, interviewing all six riders, but were happy that the starting procedures had been carried out properly.

Members’ Club Ultimate subscribers can read our guide to Colin Tizzard's festival team exclusively online the night before publication in the paper. Not a member? Enjoy your first month free when you subscribe using promo code FREETRIAL. Find out more here

