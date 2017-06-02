Egan aims for Royal Ascot after cracking vertebra in Kempton fall

John Egan will miss the Investec Derby meeting, which starts at Epsom on Friday, but hopes to be back riding in time for Royal Ascot later this month after cracking a vertebra in a fall at Kempton on Wednesday.

Egan was taken to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, London after his mount Porta Rossa clipped heels with the Oisin Murphy-ridden Nightingale Vale in the closing stages on the concluding 7f handicap.

Having been discharged from hospital on Thursday, Egan received some physio at Lingfield and described himself as “lucky” to have avoided serious injury.

“I’m very well thank God,” he said. “I was very lucky. I was able to walk away from it and whenever you can walk away from something like that then it’s a good thing.

“I’ve got a tiny crack in one of my vertebra. I’m sore and I'm going to take a couple of weeks off before having it checked again and talking to [BHA chief medical adviser] Dr [Jerry] Hill. I’m aiming to be back for Royal Ascot.”

Murphy was suspended for seven days, which includes the first day of Royal Ascot, for careless riding after angling his mount across Porta Rossa when he had insufficient room.

The two jockeys have spoken since the race, with Egan hoping the incident will not be lost on Murphy in future races.

Egan said: “I never lost consciousness and know exactly what happened. Oisin didn’t mean to put me on the deck but it was an ugly bit of riding.

“I’ve watched back all the footage and it was pretty ordinary from him, so I hope he learns by it. He texted me first thing this morning to apologise and ask how I was, so we’ve had a chat about it all.”

Murphy declined to comment on the matter.