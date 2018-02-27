Dunlop would love it if King Kevin could be all-weather's winningmost horse

Ed Dunlop: owns and trains King Kevin, who is seeking his fifth win on the all-weather

A glance at the racecard suggests that King Kevin is running for £3,817 in the 3.20 at Wolverhampton. However, there is a bigger pot in mind.

King Kevin, who has been successful four times during the all-weather season, is in contention for the £10,000 prize awarded to the winningmost horse, with the leaders on five wins apiece.

Trainer Ed Dunlop has good reason for hoping King Kevin can claim the prize: he also owns the horse.



"He's been an absolute star for us on the all-weather, winning four times and finishing second another three," he said.



"We're aiming to be the winningmost horse on the all-weather and going for the £10,000 prize. If we win this we'll equal Spare Parts and Star Ascending, who have five wins, but because of our second-place finishes we'll be in a good position on countback."

King Kevin's excellent run of form has seen his rating soar to 75 from a mark of 48, and he arrives in good heart having put up a bold bid behind the progressive Regicide in a better race at Lingfield last time.

Dunlop is confident of another strong show and added: "He holds his condition well and was beaten only by a good, progressive horse last time. No race is a formality, though."

Haven hopes