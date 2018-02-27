Dunlop would love it if King Kevin could be all-weather's winningmost horse
A glance at the racecard suggests that King Kevin is running for £3,817 in the 3.20 at Wolverhampton. However, there is a bigger pot in mind.
King Kevin, who has been successful four times during the all-weather season, is in contention for the £10,000 prize awarded to the winningmost horse, with the leaders on five wins apiece.
Trainer Ed Dunlop has good reason for hoping King Kevin can claim the prize: he also owns the horse.
"He's been an absolute star for us on the all-weather, winning four times and finishing second another three," he said.
"We're aiming to be the winningmost horse on the all-weather and going for the £10,000 prize. If we win this we'll equal Spare Parts and Star Ascending, who have five wins, but because of our second-place finishes we'll be in a good position on countback."
King Kevin's excellent run of form has seen his rating soar to 75 from a mark of 48, and he arrives in good heart having put up a bold bid behind the progressive Regicide in a better race at Lingfield last time.
Dunlop is confident of another strong show and added: "He holds his condition well and was beaten only by a good, progressive horse last time. No race is a formality, though."
Haven hopes
The most valuable race of the day is the £10,300 6f handicap at Wolverhampton (4.25), in which connections of Nautical Haven will be hoping he can snap a frustrating run of seconds.
Nautical Haven has finished runner-up on his last four starts, running to a Racing Post Rating of 88 on three of them, highlighting his consistency.
Adam Ryan, assistant trainer to his father Kevin, said: "He's been consistent and has been a bit unlucky recently as he's bumped into a couple of good ones."
Some punters worry about a horse with such a profile but Ryan is not concerned.
"They've just quickened past him and he's not had the toe to go with them, but he's been staying on well," he said. "We're putting on cheekpieces for the first time but there's no concern about his attitude.
"He's in good order and this looks a good opportunity as the alternatives involved taking on higher-rated rivals."
