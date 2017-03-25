Dowling sidelined again after suffering back and ribs breaks

Conditional jockey Tommy Dowling, whose career was threatened following a horror fall at Fontwell last year, is set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering breaks to his back and ribs at Newbury on Friday.

Dowling, who is attached to Charlie Mann's Lambourn yard, was riding Bold Runner for Jose Santos when the six-year-old was fatally injured after falling at the third in the 3m handicap hurdle.

He was conscious when taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and Mann said on Saturday morning: "He's not too good. I've just spoken to him and he's broken his back and most of his ribs. Hopefully he's getting some fluid drained off his lungs today. It's unreal and the luck he's had is unbelievable.

"It was a horrible fall and the he'll be off for a while. I don't know how long, but I suspect that's the least of his problems right now."

Dowling, 25, has ridden 16 winners in Britain and defied expectations when returning from injury in September after breaking his collarbone and shoulder in April of last year.