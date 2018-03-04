Dougie Costello is among those with good reason to be celebrating
Dougie Costello 35
Rider of Countrywide Flame & Quiet Reflection
Jerome Zuliani 39
Rider of Polar Rochelais & Rochmi Du Mont
Jesus Castanon 45
Rider of Tizdejavu & Shackleford
Evin Roman 20
US champion apprentice 2017
Peter Stanley 54
Chairman of Jockey Club Estates
George McGrath 47
Chief executive of the National Association of Racing Staff
Carl Leaver 50
Former executive deputy chairman of Ladbrokes Coral
Ronnie Lamarque 76
Owner of Risen Star
Peter Mertens 55
Rider of Rustic Dream & Apache King
Chad Schvaneveldt 54
Former northern California jockey
Barry Abrams 64
Trainer of Famous Digger & Unusual Suspect
Matthieu Palussiere 47
Trainer of Citron Spirit & Different League
Scott Cunningham 53
Trainer of Mistertopogigo
Francois Fillon 64
French racecourse president
Kim Franklin 52
Joint-owner of Halcon Genelardais
Alan Bolt 99
Member of the Clock Tower Partnership & lifelong annual member at Cartmel
Claire Edmunds 48
Assistant to John Balding
Tony Stafford 72
Racing manager to Raymond Tooth
Christopher Hill 83
Author & lecturer
Willie Thorne 64
Former owner with Cathie Lloyd-Jones