News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Dougie Costello is among those with good reason to be celebrating

Dougie Costello: the jockey is 35
Getty Images
1 of 1

Dougie Costello 35
Rider of Countrywide Flame & Quiet Reflection

Jerome Zuliani 39
Rider of Polar Rochelais & Rochmi Du Mont

Jesus Castanon 45
Rider of Tizdejavu & Shackleford

Evin Roman 20
US champion apprentice 2017

Peter Stanley 54
Chairman of Jockey Club Estates

George McGrath 47
Chief executive of the National Association of Racing Staff

Carl Leaver 50
Former executive deputy chairman of Ladbrokes Coral

Ronnie Lamarque 76
Owner of Risen Star

Peter Mertens 55
Rider of Rustic Dream & Apache King

Chad Schvaneveldt 54
Former northern California jockey

Barry Abrams 64
Trainer of Famous Digger & Unusual Suspect

Matthieu Palussiere 47
Trainer of Citron Spirit & Different League

Scott Cunningham 53
Trainer of Mistertopogigo

Francois Fillon 64
French racecourse president

Kim Franklin 52
Joint-owner of Halcon Genelardais

Alan Bolt 99
Member of the Clock Tower Partnership & lifelong annual member at Cartmel

Claire Edmunds 48
Assistant to John Balding

Tony Stafford 72
Racing manager to Raymond Tooth

Christopher Hill 83
Author & lecturer

Willie Thorne 64
Former owner with Cathie Lloyd-Jones

