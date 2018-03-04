Dougie Costello is among those with good reason to be celebrating

Dougie Costello 35

Rider of Countrywide Flame & Quiet Reflection



Jerome Zuliani 39

Rider of Polar Rochelais & Rochmi Du Mont



Jesus Castanon 45

Rider of Tizdejavu & Shackleford



Evin Roman 20

US champion apprentice 2017



Peter Stanley 54

Chairman of Jockey Club Estates



George McGrath 47

Chief executive of the National Association of Racing Staff



Carl Leaver 50

Former executive deputy chairman of Ladbrokes Coral



Ronnie Lamarque 76

Owner of Risen Star



Peter Mertens 55

Rider of Rustic Dream & Apache King



Chad Schvaneveldt 54

Former northern California jockey



Barry Abrams 64

Trainer of Famous Digger & Unusual Suspect



Matthieu Palussiere 47

Trainer of Citron Spirit & Different League



Scott Cunningham 53

Trainer of Mistertopogigo



Francois Fillon 64

French racecourse president



Kim Franklin 52

Joint-owner of Halcon Genelardais



Alan Bolt 99

Member of the Clock Tower Partnership & lifelong annual member at Cartmel



Claire Edmunds 48

Assistant to John Balding



Tony Stafford 72

Racing manager to Raymond Tooth



Christopher Hill 83

Author & lecturer



Willie Thorne 64

Former owner with Cathie Lloyd-Jones