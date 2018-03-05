Doping-case couple banned from Victoria racecourses after no-show at hearing

Flemington: one of many racing facilities from which the Nelligans are barred

Greg Nelligan, the box driver at the centre of the Aquanita doping scandal, and his wife Denise have been banned from all racecourses and training facilities in Victoria after failing to report to stewards.

The pair were due at a second hearing of the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board on Monday following their 'no contest' plea last week, but failed to show on legal advice.

As a result, stewards invoked a ruling banning the Nelligans, who face 139 charges of breaching the rules of racing, from "Victorian racecourses and training premises" and from "receiving any direct or indirect benefit from thoroughbred racing and/or breeding in Victoria" until the case is heard on April 30.

Greg Nelligan has been a key figure in the doping scandal, allegedly giving numerous horses 'top-ups', a sodium bicarbonate solution that improves performance by reducing fatigue.

The couple are among eight people charged with 271 counts of breaching racing rules. Robert Smerdon, Tony Vasil, Stuart Webb, Liam Birchley, Trent Pennuto and Danny Garland are the others.

Smerdon has yet to enter a plea. Vasil, Webb, Birchley, Pennuto and Garland have indicated they intend to plead not guilty to allegations stretching over seven years.

