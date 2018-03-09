Donna's Diamond Cheltenham Festival-bound in open Stayers' Hurdle

Donna's Diamond: the Rendlesham winner has been supplemented for the Stayers' Hurdle

Supplementary entry Donna's Diamond was the surprise package alongside all of the leading fancies when acceptors for Thursday's Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle were revealed on Friday.

Supasundae, Sam Spinner, Apple's Jade and Yanworth head 19 possibles for a wide-open Grade 1 in which 2015 Champion Hurdle winner Faugheen is also an acceptor, but few were expecting to see Chris Grant's recent Rendlesham Hurdle winner, who can be backed at 40-1.

Explaining the entry, which has cost £15,000, Grant said: "Donna's Diamond won well at Haydock and then last week his owner David Armstrong rang and suggested that we had a crack at the Stayers' Hurdle, as he's in good nick, there's not much else for him at the moment, and the ground looks like being soft."



Grant, who in his riding days was placed on Cybrandian and Sunset Cristo in the Gold Cup and won a Supreme Novices' on Harry Hastings, added: "Being realistic, he's not going to be good enough, but he's been better than ever since we took a chip out of his knee and if you're not in it you can't win it.

"It's another big leap, but David and his wife Donna might never have another runner at Cheltenham so we'll take our chance. I don't think Callum Bewley has ridden at Cheltenham before, but he'll keep the ride."

Pendra: heads the weights for the Kim Muir

Festival standing dish Pendra heads the weights for the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Chase, as he did in 2017, and Charlie Longsdon hopes this might be his year.

Longsdon said: "He's got a great track record, even though he has never won there, and he was arguably unlucky in last year's Kim Muir and also a few years ago when third in the Close Brothers.

"He seems to be a one-race-a-year horse nowadays and he's had a much cleaner prep than last year, when he had pneumonia.

"I'm led to believe that Derek O'Connor rides again, and they have unfinished business together."

Top weight is shared by Actinpieces, whose rider Gina Andrews partnered last year's winner Domesday Book.

Andrews said: "I schooled her this morning and she seems in good form, I'm looking forward to it. Good to soft ground would be ideal for her, but softer ground wouldn't inconvenience her – she's not the quickest."

