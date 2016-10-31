Don Poli set for Elliott debut as Gigginstown seek a four-timer

Don Poli could make his first appearance since joining Gordon Elliott from Willie Mullins in the JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal on Saturday, when his rivals are set to include Silviniaco Conti.

The three-time Grade 1-winning chaser finished third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last season and filled the same position in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April on what turned out to be his final start for Mullins.

He is one of ten Gigginstown House Stud-owned chasers among the 24 entries for Saturday's Grade 1 contest, for which there is an acceptance stage today.

JNwine.com Champion Chase entries

Elliott said: "We're looking at running Don Poli on Saturday once we're happy with the ground. They're telling me there's a good bit of rain due later in the week, so we'll see what happens."

Gigginstown has won the last three runnings of the race with Roi Du Mee, Road To Riches and Don Cossack.

Apple's Jade, another Grade 1 winner who recently joined Elliott from Mullins following Gigginstown's split with Ireland's champion trainer, is one of 11 entries for the Grade 2 WKD Hurdle at Down Royal on Friday.

Other Grade 1 winners among the possibles are the JP McManus-owned pair Jer's Girl and Ivanovich Gorbatov, plus the Mullins-trained Footpad.

The ground at Down Royal yesterday was good, good to yielding in places.